Ariana Grande reposts BINIâ€™s â€˜Supernaturalâ€™ featuring Kim Seon Ho smile trend clip

Ariana Grande reposts BINI’s ‘Supernatural’ featuring Kim Seon Ho smile trend clip

American pop star Ariana Grande (left) reposts the clip of P-pop group BINI (right) reenacting the viral Kim Seon-ho smile trend featuring Grande's song 'Supernatural.'

MANILA, Philippines — Ariana Grande has been reposting clips that use her popular song “Supernatural,” including those that feature P-pop group BINI.

Earlier today, the American pop star reposted a clip of BINI Sheena doing the trending Kim Seon-ho smile. Ariana also reposted a similar clip with the trending smile, this time with Sheena joining her BINI sisters.

The trending Kim Seon-ho smile has seen many Filipino celebrities reenacting a scene by the Korean actor in the hit drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”

In the scene, Kim Seon-ho's character is waiting to marry his bride, played by IU. When he caught sight of her, he leans his head on one side, winks at her and gives her his famous bedimpled smile while clutching his hands in front of his heart.

The “kilig-inducing” scene inspired a viral TikTok clip that used Ariana’s “Supernatural” song.

It immediately inspired celebrities and many Filipinos on the site to do their own take of the viral “Kim Seon-ho” trend, including Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes, Joshua Garcia, Donny Pangilinan, and former “P3inoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates Michael Sager and Emilio Daez.

