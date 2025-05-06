^

Lotlot de Leon grateful for mom Nora Aunor's Presidential Medal of Merit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 6:58pm
Lotlot de Leon and her mother, National Artist Nora Aunor.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lotlot de Leon expressed her gratitude after her mother Nora Aunor was posthumously conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit.

The National Artist, fondly called Ate Guy and "Superstar," passed away last April 16 aged 71.

Last May 4, Lotlot and her brother Ian personally received the award in Malacañang from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Also bestowed Presidential Medal of Merits were Pilita Corrales, Gloria Romero, and Margarita Fores who all passed away earlier this year.

In an Instagram post, Lotlot detailed the significance of Nora being given the posthumous honor.

"This recognition is more than an award — it is a powerful affirmation of the lasting legacy our mom has left behind," Lotlot said. "Her artistry, her voice, and her deep connection with the Filipino people have shaped our nation’s cultural identity."

Lotlot described her mother not just as an actress and singer but also "a symbol of excellence, resilience, and national pride."

She then wrote a message for Nora, calling her "Ina ng Sining ng Industria ng Pilipino" and the Presidential Medal of Merit "another shining jewel in the crown of your life-long dedication to Philippine arts and culture."

The actress ended her post by acknowledging the support of Noranians, her mother's long-time fans, and paid tribute once more to her mother's memory.

As a National Artist, Nora was given state funeral rites and laid to rest in the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

RELATED: Joel Lamangan explains what made Nora Aunor a very good actress

LOTLOT DE LEON

NORA AUNOR

PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF MERIT
