Jackie Lou Blanco says ex Ricky Davao fought well for health

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jackie Lou Blanco is grieving for the passing of her mom Pilita Corrales and ex-husband Ricky Davao.

In an interview, Jackie Lou said that it was hard for her to mourn two times in a row.

“It’s been really very hard. It’s difficult because you know, when you grieve, your grieving is not finished after you’ve put them in their final resting place," she said.

“So, we’re still grieving for my mom and now we’re grieving for Ricky. It is difficult. It’s just hard,” she said.

Jackie Lou said that she knew that Ricky fought well for his wellness.

“Although Ricky had been sick for the last couple of months, he really fought a good fight," she said.

“It’s particularly hard for my children because they lost their dad and their mamita at the same time.

“We are just trying to draw strength from each other and we are praying for God’s strength that we are able to go through this together.”

Ricky recently passed away due to complications related to cancer. His daughter Ara confirmed his passing on social media. He was 63 years old.

