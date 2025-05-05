Heart Evangelista emotionally reunites with ex Daniel Matsunaga’s sister Vanessa

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista recently shared an emotional moment with model Vanessa Matsunaga, sister of Heart’s ex-boyfriend Daniel.

Following Ultherapy’s recent event in Makati City, Heart and Vanessa bumped into each other, hugged each other and shared a brief private conversation before Heart headed off to attend the ABS-CBN Ball, where she also had a reunion with former fellow ABS-CBN stars like Angelica Panganiban.

Heart reportedly dated Daniel from 2010 to 2012. Heart is now married to Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, while Daniel is dating fellow Brazilian model Mainne Veiga. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

