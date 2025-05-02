MGIâ€™s Nawat joins Miss Universe: Bea Gomez on how this can affect Philippinesâ€™ chance to win

^

MGI’s Nawat joins Miss Universe: Bea Gomez on how this can affect Philippines’ chance to win

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 6:12pm
MGI's Nawat joins Miss Universe: Bea Gomez on how this can affect Philippines' chance to win
Nawat Itsaragrisil
Nawat Itsaragrisil via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Just last week, it has been reported that Thai entrepreneur and Miss Grand International (MGI) founder Nawat Itsaragrisil has been announced as the new executive director of the Miss Universe Organization.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last Wednesday at the launch of PLDT and Netflix’s new collaboration, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez shared her reaction to how Nawat’s new role will affect the Philippines’ chances of winning Miss Universe.

“I believe naman sa integrity ng Miss Universe as an organization. For years, they have a really good reputation and I hope that they continue their practice. Hopefully, for the representative of the Philippines, may chance pa rin this year sa Miss Universe,” she said.

