George Clooney, Sadie Sink receive 1st Tony nominations

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 3:06pm
George Clooney attends the unveiling ceremony for his Sardi's Caricature in honor of his performance in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Getty Images via AFP / Jamie McCarthy

MANILA, Philippines — Several Hollywood stars who made their Broadway debuts scored their first Tony nods following the 2025 edition's announcement of nominations.

Leading the charge are George Clooney ("Good Night, and Good Luck"), Bob Odenkirk {"Glengarry Glen Ross"), and Sarah Snook ("The Picture of Dorian Gray").

Clooney is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play after starring in the stage adaption of his and Grant Heslov's 2005 movie "Good Night, and Good Luck."

Both projects center around the conflict between veteran journalist Edward R. Murrow (played by Clooney) and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy. The play also received four other nominations, all in technical categories.

Odenkirk's nomination from "Glengarry Glen Ross" is for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play, the play revival's sole nod despite equal acclaim for his co-star Kieran Culkin.

Snook is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play. He won an Olivier award for the same role when this version of "The Picture of Dorian Gray" ran on the West End.

Related: Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony Awards nominations

"The Picture of Dorian Gray" has five other nominations, including Best Direction of a Play for Kip Williams, the rest for craft categories.

Other Hollywood stars with nominations are Daniel Dae Kim, Harry Lennix, Mia Farrow, and Sadie Sink.

"Purpose" star Kara Young's nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play is her fourth-consecutive acting nomination. She won last year in the same category for "Purlie Victorious."

Other notable snubs include "Othello" stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Jim Parsons, and Idina Menzel.

The 2025 Tony Awards will take place on June 8 (the 9th in the Philippines) in New York's Radio City Music Hall, hosted by "Wicked" star and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

RELATED: Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham team up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

