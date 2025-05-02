Kyline Alcantara's brother opens up about Kobe Paras' stay in their house â€” report

Kyline Alcantara's brother opens up about Kobe Paras' stay in their house — report

MANILA, Philippines — Kyline Alcantara's brother reportedly opened up about the issue of Kobe Paras' stay in their house.

According to a report by Nitz Miralles of Pang-Masa, Kyline's brother said that Kobe went to their house with a TV and lots of basketball shoes.

"Sabi rin ng brother ni Kyline, may sariling kuwarto sa bahay nila si Kobe, ibig sabihin, hindi sa iisang kuwarto sila natulog ni Kyline," the report read.

"Nagulat lang kami kung paano nalaman ng fans na mas malaki pa ang kuwarto na tinirahan ni Kobe sa bahay nila, kesa sa room ng brother ng aktres," it added.

Meanwhile, Sparkle GMA Artist Center released a statement regarding the issue of Kyline and Kobe.

"Kyline would like to move on with this issue. She has chosen to keep her peace and maintain the respect for the people who have been part of her life," it said.

"She hopes we can all move on and put this issue to rest," it added.

