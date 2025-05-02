Rabiya Mateo gives update after wakeboarding accident

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo shared how she is after a recent wakeboarding accident.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last Wednesday at the launch of PLDT and Netflix’s new collaboration, Rabiya said: “Eto medyo may pasa pa rin s’ya pero good thing, full coverage ang makeup ko today.”

Last week, it has been reported that Rabiya posted a photo of her showing bruises on her face due to the accident.

“Part of being adventurous is experiencing accidents,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Got hit by a wakeboard. Chipped my tooth. Got some bruising and swelling on my left face,” she added.

Rabiya told Philstar.com that despite the accident, she is still motivated to do more extreme sports. Apart from wakeboarding, she is also into big bikes and skydiving.

As of the moment, she is a mainstay in the GMA comedy show “Bubble Gang.”

Telco giant PLDT Home reinforces its partnership with streaming leader Netflix to bring Filipino homes unlimited streaming, ensuring you never run out of entertainment options.

At the core of this partnership is the PLDT Home Fiber Netflix Plan 1599, a game-changing bundle that combines unlimited fiber internet, unlimited calls, and unlimited entertainment in one convenient subscription. This value-packed plan is perfect for both new and existing subscribers, offering a streamlined solution for broadband and entertainment expenses.

Launched at The Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge in Makati City, PLDT Home Fiber Netflix Plan 1599 was introduced to media and celebrities through an event that captured the excitement behind the strengthened partnership between PLDT Home and Netflix.

Among the attendees were PLDT Home and Netflix executives; PLDT Home Ambassador Dominic Roque; PLDT High Speed Hitters Mika Reyes, Jessey De Leon, and Rachel Austero; and Miss Universe Philippines titleholders Gazini Ganados, Rabiya, and Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

PLDT Home announced that for a limited time, customers can enjoy a Free speedboost of up to 300 Mbps for 6 months, Free installation worth P3,600, and exclusive “Switch” offer - a 50% discount on monthly fees for the first six months – altogether making it one of the best-value packages today.

“PLDT Home’s Fiber Netflix Plan 1599 is more than just a bundle. It’s a smart, seamless way to simplify your digital life at home by bringing together two services: PLDT Home’s powerful premium fiber internet and a Netflix subscription in one convenient package,” said PLDT Home Vice President for Fixed Broadband Product Roy Victor Añonuevo.

“This means no more hopping between different apps to manage your subscriptions, no more tracking separate due dates, or worrying about multiple bills piling up. Just one subscription, one bill, one less thing to think about,” he added.

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo figures in wakeboarding accident