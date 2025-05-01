WATCH: Winwyn Marquez's 'Aswang' costume inspired by mom Alma Moreno's movie

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-actress Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez donned a national costume inspired by a movie her mother, Alma Moreno, starred in 30 years ago.

The Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 winner is one of the fan favorites at this year's Miss Universe Philippines competition to succeed current titleholder Chelsea Manalo.

After a major haul of awards during the preliminary round earlier this week, Marquez was the talk of the town once again during the National Costume showcase held last April 30 in Okada Manila alongside a Charity Gala.

Like many of her fellow contestants, Marquez wore a costume inspired by Filipino folklore, specifically the Aswang — but the creature has a personal connection to the beauty queen.

Marquez's Aswang costume was inspired by the 1992 movie "Aswang," starring her mom Alma Moreno as the titular character. At the time of the film's production, Moreno was pregnant with Marquez.

The costume, done in collaboration with Obra Grandiosa by Bryan Diego, is made of rhinestones, acrylic beads, teardrops, embroidery laces, three-dimensional patterns, and spray paints in earth tones.

In social media posts, Marquez described the outfit as a "chilling tribute brought to life and an homage to the rich legacy of Filipino cinema."

"It was designed to reflect the Aswang as a terrifying shape-shifter... graceful and elegant at first glance, but deceptive and fearsome underneath," Marquez said. "The look begins with a nod to the classic Filipiniana, then transforms into something darker and more sinister."

Both Marquez and Moreno appeared in the video by Sicklab Studio, with creative direction by Manalo's predecessor and Marquez's cousin Michelle Dee, showcasing the Aswang costume.

The 1992 film "Aswang" was directed by Peque Gallaga and Lore Reyes. Co-starring with Moreno were Manilyn Reyes, Ice Seguerra, Janice de Belen, Leo Martinez, John Estrada, Pen Medina, and Joey Marquez, Alma's then-husband.

The coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 is on May 2 in the Mall of Asia Arena,3 where Manalo's successor will represent the country in the 74th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Thailand later this year.

