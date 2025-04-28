Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul shocked over Lapu-Lapu Day Festival car rummaging in Vancouver

This cropped image shows J.Rey Soul and apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas performing onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at Kaseya Center on October 26, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singers Apl.de.ap and J. Rey Soul expressed sympathy for the victims and their families after a car plowed through the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, Canada, reportedly killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens more.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account and reposted by J. Rey Soul, Apl.de.ap said, “Our hearts are broken for the victims, their families, and everyone affected by the tragedy at the Lapu-Lapu Festival.”

Apl.de.ap said they just finished performing at the festival when the tragedy happened.

“J-Rey and I just finished performing and left the stage minutes before it happened. It’s hard to describe the shock and heaviness we feel.”

Although grateful to their fans who expressed worry over the Filipino-American musicians’ safety, they asked everyone to direct their concern instead to the victims and their families.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in — your love means the world. Please keep the victims, their families, and the organizers in your prayers. They need all the love and strength right now.”

Apl.de.ap commended Filipinos’ strength and resilience through this difficult time — the spirit of Lapu-Lapu as being feted at the festival.

“The one thing I have noticed – from the audience to the messages sent around, is the sense of community that wraps its loving arms around us. We love you all," he said.

"We came to Vancouver to celebrate and be with our community... devastated beyond words to learn about the tragedy that unfolded. Still in shock. Thoughts and prayers to everyone and all the families affected. Sending love and prayers to all the Filipinos in BC," J. Rey Soul said in the comments of the statement she reposted on her Instagram account.

Apl.de.ap is a founding member of the Grammy-award-winning pop group Black Eyed Peas. J. Rey Soul has been touring and collaborating with the group since 2018, after joining in the first season of “The Voice of the Philippines,” where Apl.de.ap was a coach.

