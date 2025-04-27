Donny Pangilinan 'excited' to enter â€˜Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™Â 

Donny Pangilinan 'excited' to enter ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

MANILA, Philippines — Popular heartthrob Donny Pangilinan is set to make hearts swoon with his appearance in TV’s popular reality show “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Donny’s visit was announced earlier today via GMA Network and ABS-CBN social media platforms.

“SUPRISE! Bumisita ang New Gen Matinee Idol, Donny Pangilinan sa Bahay ni Kuya!” read the caption of the short clip of Donny’s visit as posted on the Pinoy Big Brother ABS-CBN Facebook page.

In Star Magic's TikTok post, Donny shared his initial feelings entering the famous TV house.

“Ako, excited lang ako. I don't know what to expect, which is a good thing. But for the most part, sana mas makilala ko 'yung mga housemates at mas makilala ko 'yung sarili ko,” said Donny.

“The good thing about this is hindi siya scripted. Sabi lang nila, 'anything goes,' so, 'yun 'yung ine-expect ko na anything unexpected,” he added.

It is not clear if Donny’s visit will be a brief one, just like Sanya Lopez who only appeared for few hours to join a dating game with the housemates, or a stay for a few days.

Celebrities who were houseguests who stayed inside the PBB house for a few days this season included Korean star Kim Jisoo, Ivana Alawi, Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee, and BINI members Jhoanna and Stacey. Hosts Gabbi Garcia and Mavy Legaspi also stayed for a few days inside the house.

