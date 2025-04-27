Barbie Forteza, Alden Richards, Julia Barretto join race for children with cancer

Alden Richards, Julia Barretto and Barbie Forteza were among the celebrity participants of the fun run for early cancer detection in children Run To Share 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards, Kim Chiu, Julia Barretto, and Barbie Forteza were among the 600 participants who joined the fun run that advocates for early childhood cancer detection.

Organized by the I Want To Share Foundation (IWTS), which is a charity dedicated to advocating for early childhood cancer detection and treatment, Run To Share 2025 marked the launch of the foundation’s year-long awareness campaign — to unite communities for a meaningful cause.

It gathered more than 600 participants at the Ayala Triangle, Makati, and was dedicated to raising funds and awareness for children battling cancer.

Every participant contributed to providing essential blood transfusions, thus making a real difference with every step. For a minimal fee, participants chose between the 3K run and the 5K run, with all proceeds directed to the pediatric cancer patients in partnership with University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital’s Pedia Hema-Onco Division. This particular fun run was able to successfully generate P1 Million in donations to support pediatric cancer patients.

Julia Barretto and Barbie Forteza during the race.

Running for a purpose

The figures are glaring: 75% of children battling cancer are diagnosed with leukemia, and many of them rely on blood transfusions as part of their treatment. Each registration for Run To Share 2025 was equivalent to one blood bag donation for a child in need, so the event gained strides for the foundation. It will now be able to fund the blood transfusion needs of many young patients.

Apart from celebrities and VIPs, kids and fur babies also participated, completing the cast for the successful and fun-filled Sunday weekend.

Some of the participants got the chance to win raffle prizes, including a Magic Bullet from Nutribullet, Ray-Ban sunglasses from Vision Express, and exclusive treatments from Avignon Clinic and Travertin.

Making a difference

"Run To Share is more than just a race. It’s a step toward hope, healing, and solidarity," said Sheila Romero, Founder of I Want To Share Foundation. "Every ticket purchased represented a bag of blood needed for transfusions, directly helping children fighting cancer. With our collective efforts, together, we can make a difference."

The race for a purpose may be over, but donations from well-meaning individuals and groups who want to help pediatric cancer patients fight their battle are still accepted. Donations may be sent via GCash or bank transfer to I Want To Share Foundation Inc. via its BDO Account Number 001550196748.

