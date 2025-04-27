WATCH: Vice Ganda parks P17.5 million Tesla Cybertruck

MANILA, Philippines — Box-office star Vice Ganda arrived in style to an event using his P17.5 million Tesla Cybertruck.

Vice led McDonald’s Philippines launch of its "bigger" Chicken McDo, which started hitting stores last April 21.

The Cybertruck features a distinctive angular and ultra-hard exoskeleton body that makes it stand out among other cars or vehicles on the road. The all-electric pick-up truck has the ability to travel up to 523 km on a single charge and fast charging via Tesla's proprietary supercharging. It can drive on any terrain with its electronically adaptive air suspension that features 12" of travel and 16" of clearance.

The TV host has long been an endorser of the popular fast food chain, and delighted his fans at the launch of its newly improved signature food offering, the Chicken McDo.

“We’re taking a bold step to redefine the fried chicken experience in the Philippines – offering customers consistent great quality that is not just big in size, but also big in taste. Filipino consumers deserve the best. That is why we bring them a Much Malaki, Much Pinasarap Chicken McDo,” said Ada Lazaro, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Philippines.

“To make it juicier, we have been cooking smaller batches of chicken, ensuring each piece is fried to perfection. For a tastier experience, we've updated our procedure to allow the marinade to fully seep into every piece of Chicken McDo,” Lazaro added.

Lazaro said that ensure that its quality remains the same, the company continuously trains its team of “Chicken Experts” so that every order served is perfectly prepared.

“A great product means nothing without flawless execution in our stores, and we are dedicated to making sure each experience satisfies our customers,” Lazaro said.

