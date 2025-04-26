Rabiya Mateo figures in wakeboarding accident

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is recovering from a wakeboarding accident while on vacation.

In her Instagram story, Rabiya posted a photo of her showing bruises on her face.

“Part of being adventurous is experiencing accidents,” she wrote.

“Got hit by a wakeboard. Chipped my tooth. Got some bruising and swelling on my left face,” she added.

Despite this, Rabiya remained positive.

“Still, life is good. Thank you, Lord!”

The beauty queen successfully hosted the coronation of a local pageant in Pangasinan last night.

