^

Entertainment

Rabiya Mateo figures in wakeboarding accident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 9:31am
Rabiya Mateo figures in wakeboarding accident
Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 competes on stage in evening gown during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 15, 2021 (Philippine time).
Miss Universe / Benjamin Askinas

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is recovering from a wakeboarding accident while on vacation. 

In her Instagram story, Rabiya posted a photo of her showing bruises on her face.

“Part of being adventurous is experiencing accidents,” she wrote.

“Got hit by a wakeboard. Chipped my tooth. Got some bruising and swelling on my left face,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

Despite this, Rabiya remained positive. 

“Still, life is good. Thank you, Lord!”

The beauty queen successfully hosted the coronation of a local pageant in Pangasinan last night. 

RELATED: 'Power of manifestation': Rabiya Mateo shows off first car, new family house 

RABIYA MATEO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao unfollow each other on Instagram

Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao unfollow each other on Instagram

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that celebrity couple Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao unfollowed each other on In...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former child actress Sophie Nyweide dies at 24

Former child actress Sophie Nyweide dies at 24

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Sophie Nyweide, a former child actress who starred in "Noah" and "Mammoth," has passed away. She was 24...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda unfollow each other on Instagram; Sofia shares cryptic posts

Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda unfollow each other on Instagram; Sofia shares cryptic posts

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that celebrity couple Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda unfollowed each other on Ins...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nonoy Zuniga recalls last performance with Hajji Alejandro

Nonoy Zuniga recalls last performance with Hajji Alejandro

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) legend Nonoy Zuniga was shocked to learn that his friend Hajji Alejandro passed away. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Politics over showbiz? Bimby Aquino to take up Legal Management

Politics over showbiz? Bimby Aquino to take up Legal Management

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kris Aquino's son Bimby Aquino Yap decided not to join showbiz and just focus on studying and taking care of his mom...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Romnick, Elijah topbill comeback &lsquo;MMK&rsquo; episode on Sofronio Vasquez

Romnick, Elijah topbill comeback ‘MMK’ episode on Sofronio Vasquez

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
After nearly three years off the air, the country’s longest-running drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK),”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jiggly Caliente exits 'Drag Race Philippines' after losing 'most' of right leg

Jiggly Caliente exits 'Drag Race Philippines' after losing 'most' of right leg

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Artist Bianca Castro, popularly known as drag queen Jiggly Caliente, will refrain from joining public engagements for...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 drops 3rd EP 'Simula at Wakas,' &lsquo;Dungka&rsquo; MV features Vice Ganda, Maymay Entrata

SB19 drops 3rd EP 'Simula at Wakas,' ‘Dungka’ MV features Vice Ganda, Maymay Entrata

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 served three surprises today by dropping the music videos of their two singles, “Dungka” and...
Entertainment
fbtw
2-part 'Wednesday' Season 2 features more Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lady Gaga

2-part 'Wednesday' Season 2 features more Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lady Gaga

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Streaming platform Netflix officially announced the release dates for the second season of "Wednesday" starring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with