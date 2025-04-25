^

Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao unfollow each other on Instagram

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 1:30pm
Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao
Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao
MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that celebrity couple Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

As of today, the couple removed each other on their following lists. 

Some photos of Marco in Cristine's Instagram account are now deleted. In Marco's account, meanwhile, Cristine's photos are still in it. 

Cristine and Marco confirmed their relationship in 2023. 

The couple shared how their friendship turned into a romantic relationship during their guesting on Bea Alonzo's vlog. 

"Oo. Crush ko na siya before pa. I remember before 'pag tinatanong ako sino crush ko, siya lagi sinasagot ko," answered Marco. 

