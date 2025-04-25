^

Entertainment

Politics over showbiz? Bimby Aquino to take up Legal Management

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 11:16pm
Politics over showbiz? Bimby Aquino to take up Legal Management
Bimby Aquino
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino's son Bimby Aquino Yap decided not to join showbiz and just focus on studying and taking care of his mom. 

In his new interview with Ogie Diaz, Bimby thanked him for waiting for him to enter showbiz. 

“Thank you po talaga for waiting for me to enter showbiz,” he said. 

When asked if he will go back to school, Bimby said: “School muna, taking care of mama, next year college na ako, Tito Ogie, I’m old na."

Bimby said that he will take up Legal Management for college.

“Legal Management, Tito Ogie, para maging lawyer na ako. Imagine mo, ‘Atty Bimb’ ha, ha, ha! Imagine mo?” he said. 

When asked if he will join politics in the future, Bimby said: “It’s always ang option, eh, sabi ni Lola (Corazon Aquino) and my mom said and my family who entered politics,‘it’s a calling eh.”

“Siyempre it’s not an easy job, but it’s a job that can help so many people. Alam mo naman sa politika, hindi naman toxic Tito Ogie, but you have to be careful talaga, there’s a saying na, ‘There’s no permanent friend in politics, and there the wind blows,' you have to be careful talaga." — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

RELATEDKris Aquino wonders if Bimby's 18th birthday her last celebration with son

BIMBY

KRIS AQUINO

OGIE DIAZ
Recommended
