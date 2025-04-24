^

Entertainment

Alynna Velasquez recalls final moments with boyfriend Hajji Alejandro

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 11:33am
Alynna Velasquez recalls final moments with boyfriend Hajji Alejandro
Hajji Alejandro

MANILA, Philippines — Alynna Velasquez, Hajji Alejandro's long-time girlfriend, revealed that she cannot visit the wake of the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon. 

In her Instagram account, Alynna posted a video showing her visiting Hajji's star in the Walk of Stars in Eastwood City, Quezon City. 

"I was unable to go to your wake for reasons I don’t have control of. But I am glad I am here to pray for you and watch your star shine!" she captioned the post. 

"I want to thank Eastwood City Walk of Fame for giving you honor today. You truly are a legend and your wonderful music will live on forever. We love you so much!" she added. 

In another post, Alynna recalled the final moments she spent with Hajji. 

“My love, we spent the last 8 days of your life together. I am grateful to your kids Ali and Rachel for reaching out to me. I have been waiting. I think of you every hour of every day,” Alynna wrote.

“We listened to our favorite songs and we both had tears in our eyes. Your precious voice has been impaired because CA had constricted your respiratory system as well. But I felt your love even without words. And despite the pain, restlessness, and hallucinations, you tried to hold my hand,” she added.

Hajji succumbed to Colorectal Cancer last week. 

HAJJI ALEJANDRO
