'Paw Patrol' show sets limited run in May

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 7:38pm
'Paw Patrol' show sets limited run in May
The cast of "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure"
Released

MANILA, Philippines — A production based on the popular Nickelodeon animated show "Paw Patrol" will have a limited run at the Theater at Solaire next month.

"Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure," presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, will have 10 shows from May 8 to 11.

All days will have 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. shows, with additional 11 a.m. shows on the final two days.

The interactive live stage show features Ryder and the titular team of puppies going on a pirate adventure in search of hidden treasure as audiences learn pirate catchphrases and dances.

During a Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay, Cap'n Turbot falls into a cavern and is rescued by the Paw Patrol, who find a secret map, and in a race against Mayor Humdinger, the puppies seek help from new member Tracker.

"Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!" the show's synopsis ends.

Solaire Resort Entertainment City is offering a promo where a Sky Studio booking is inclusive of breakfast at Fresh for two adults and two kids under 12 years old and 2 SVIP tickets to a 3 p.m. show.

"Paw Patrol" first premiered in 2013 and has spawned 11 seasons and two movies to date. Live shows based on the series began in 2016 with "Paw Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue," which had global tour stops including the Philippines.

PAW PATROL
