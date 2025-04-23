^

Entertainment

Dimples Romana celebrates best friend Angel Locsin's 40th birthday

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 7:14pm
Dimples Romana celebrates best friend Angel Locsin's 40th birthday
Dimples Romana posts her 2019 Rome trip with Angel Locsin on her Instagram on April 23, 2025, the day Angel turned 40.
Dimples Romana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana posted throwback photos of her Rome trip with her best friend and "favorite birthday girl" Angel Locsin, who turned 40 today. 

In her Instagram account, Dimples posted throwback photos of their Italy trip back in 2019. 

“Rome 2019. A bit of throwback for the time when I got to visit the Vatican, our @asapofficial family brought me here. Forever grateful for this special time getting to hear the holy Mass in Rome and also spending time with my fave people and my ultimate favorite birthday girl,” Dimples wrote. 

“Happy birthday to my best friend @therealangellocsin love youuuu mars,” she added. 

Fans of Angel were quick to comment on Dimples' post, leaving birhtday greetings for the actress. 

Angel is currently in showbiz hiatus and has been inactive on social media. 

Her X account was hacked last January but she was able to recover it.

RELATEDDimples Romana denies Angel Locsin, Neil Arce breakup; wishes Angel ends hiatus

ANGEL LOCSIN

DIMPLES ROMANA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika: Looking back on Hajji Alejandro&rsquo;s enduring OPM legacy

Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika: Looking back on Hajji Alejandro’s enduring OPM legacy

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
After being hospitalized for nearly two months, singer Hajji Alejandro, the original “Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nora Aunor laid to rest in Libingan ng mga Bayani
play

Nora Aunor laid to rest in Libingan ng mga Bayani

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Veteran actress and "Superstar" Nora Aunor has been laid to rest in Libingan ng mga Bayani, her funeral attended...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aicelle Santos performs Walang Himala at necrological service honoring Nora Aunor

Aicelle Santos performs Walang Himala at necrological service honoring Nora Aunor

By Carlo Orosa | 19 hours ago
The Metropolitan Theater became a place of solemn remembrance on Tuesday as the country paid tribute to National Artist for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joel Lamangan explains what made Nora Aunor a very good actress

Joel Lamangan explains what made Nora Aunor a very good actress

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Director Joel Lamangan paid tribute to National Artist Nora Aunor in his eulogy at the state funeral of the "Superstar"...
Entertainment
fbtw
A hero&rsquo;s send-off for the &lsquo;one and only&rsquo; Superstar

A hero’s send-off for the ‘one and only’ Superstar

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
A resounding standing ovation erupted after artists, colleagues and fans bid farewell to National Artist Nora Aunor during...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Enchong Dee says throat 'almost closed' due to allergy attack

Enchong Dee says throat 'almost closed' due to allergy attack

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actor Enchong Dee said that he will prioritize knowing his allergies after he was recently brought to the hospital because...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joel Lamangan gives more details on planned Nora Aunor biopic&nbsp;

Joel Lamangan gives more details on planned Nora Aunor biopic 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Director Joel Lamangan said that the late Nora Aunor was present at the initial meetings for her planned biopic to be penned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominique Cojuangco mourns half-sister's death

Dominique Cojuangco mourns half-sister's death

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Dominique Cojuangco mourns the death of Patty Cojuangco, her half-sister from the side of her father Tony Boy Cojuangco....
Entertainment
fbtw
Ian de Leon emotionally thanks Nora Aunor fans at mom's burial

Ian de Leon emotionally thanks Nora Aunor fans at mom's burial

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Ian de Leon held back tears as he thanked Noranians, fans of his mother Nora Aunor, for their never-ending support...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos-Concio shares life as a Noranian

Charo Santos-Concio shares life as a Noranian

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Charo Santos-Concio paid tribute to National Artist Nora Aunor in her eulogy at the state funeral of the "Superstar"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with