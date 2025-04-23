Dimples Romana celebrates best friend Angel Locsin's 40th birthday

Dimples Romana posts her 2019 Rome trip with Angel Locsin on her Instagram on April 23, 2025, the day Angel turned 40.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana posted throwback photos of her Rome trip with her best friend and "favorite birthday girl" Angel Locsin, who turned 40 today.

In her Instagram account, Dimples posted throwback photos of their Italy trip back in 2019.

“Rome 2019. A bit of throwback for the time when I got to visit the Vatican, our @asapofficial family brought me here. Forever grateful for this special time getting to hear the holy Mass in Rome and also spending time with my fave people and my ultimate favorite birthday girl,” Dimples wrote.

“Happy birthday to my best friend @therealangellocsin love youuuu mars,” she added.

Fans of Angel were quick to comment on Dimples' post, leaving birhtday greetings for the actress.

Angel is currently in showbiz hiatus and has been inactive on social media.

Her X account was hacked last January but she was able to recover it.

