'Masaya lang kami lagi': Sue Ramirez opens up on relationship with Dominic Roque

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sue Ramirez opened up on her relationship with actor Dominic Roque.

In an interview with the media recently, Sue said that she and Dominic are happy with their relationship.

“Ang saya lang po sa totoo lang, walang pressure. Masaya lang kami lagi, lumalabas kami, we enjoy our time together, explore, go on adventures together, and eat the best food together,” Sue said.

“I think the foundation of starting a relationship is finding out kung ano 'yung mga interest niyo. So far, swak naman 'yung interest naming dalawa,” she added.

Sue recently shared photos of her and Dominic in her Instagram account.

"Take a moment to breathe," she captioned the post.

"Here are some random photos from the week that was. Happy Monday!" she added.

