Joel Lamangan explains what made Nora Aunor a very good actress

Director Joel Lamangan (left) on April 18, 2025 said in a Facebook post that he and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee were planning to do the biopic of Nora Aunor (right), who died due to acute respiratory failure on April 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Director Joel Lamangan paid tribute to National Artist Nora Aunor in his eulogy at the state funeral of the "Superstar" held in Metropolitan Theater in Manila earlier today.

In his speech, Joel said he directed Nora for six films, but his friendship with her started in the filming of the classic movie "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos."

"Namangha ako sa mata ni Ate Guy bilang actor," he said.

He then worked with Nora in "Himala" as he was the casting director.

"May isang instruction si Ishma (the film's director Ishmael Bernal), kumuha raw ako ng 20 matatanda. Pumunta ko sa barangay at kumuha. Isa-isang ininspeksyon ni Ishma. Pinabalik niya," he said.

"Nilapitan ako ni Ate Guy, 'Hayaan mo, kakausapin ko sila.' Binigyan ni Ate Guy ng pera 'yung mga matatanda," he added.

Joel also opened up how he became a Noranian.

"'Iiyak ka at tutulo ang luha sa kaliwang mata' sabi ng director, 'hindi pwede take two kasi gabi na.' Lumuha siya sa kaliwa nga. D'on ako naging Noranian. Napakahusay ni Ate Guy," he said.

"Nakita ko kung gaano niya kamahal ang isang ordinaryong tao, nakita ko kung paano niya inaatake ang isang character. Tinanong ko kung pano siya nagpe-prepare. Sabi niya 'Isinasaloob ko, nilalagay ko sa damdamin ko, sinasapuso ko kaya nagagawa ko',"

RELATED: The real ‘miracle’ of ‘Himala’: Peque Gallaga’s anecdote on Nora Aunor’s iconic performance