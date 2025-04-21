Sharon Cuneta describes Nora Aunor's passing as end of golden era

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta described "Superstar" Nora Aunor's passing as the end of a golden era.

Sharon visited the wake of Nora with husband Kiko Pangilinan last night.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Sharon said she always dreamt of working with Nora but it never materialized.

"I think it's everyone's dream na makasama ang 'the greats' and she's certainly one of those. It's an end of a golden era in the industry. Kasi nag-iisa lang talaga si Ate Guy. The original and one and only Superstar. Lahat kami, gusto namin maging katulad niya," she said.

"Isa siyang malaking kawalan, national treasure siya. 'Yung storya niya, mula sa pagbebenta ng tubig sa tabi ng riles ng tren sa Bicol region hanggang sa maging Superstar siya. Talagang inspirasyon sa maraming tao," Kiko added.

Sharon said that Nora's passing is really a big loss to the showbiz industry.

"Natutuwa ako na she became a National Artist habang she had time to enjoy the honor. And she was so deserving of it. It's a very big loss to the industry," she said.

Nora passed away last Wednesday. Her son, Ian, confirmed her passing on social media.

