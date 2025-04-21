^

Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta describes Nora Aunor's passing as end of golden era

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 10:53am
Sharon Cuneta describes Nora Aunor's passing as end of golden era
Sharon Cuneta as seen on her Instagram post on February 28, 2025.
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta described "Superstar" Nora Aunor's passing as the end of a golden era. 

Sharon visited the wake of Nora with husband Kiko Pangilinan last night. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Sharon said she always dreamt of working with Nora but it never materialized. 

"I think it's everyone's dream na makasama ang 'the greats' and she's certainly one of those. It's an end of a golden era in the industry. Kasi nag-iisa lang talaga si Ate Guy. The original and one and only Superstar. Lahat kami, gusto namin maging katulad niya," she said. 

"Isa siyang malaking kawalan, national treasure siya. 'Yung storya niya, mula sa pagbebenta ng tubig sa tabi ng riles ng tren sa Bicol region hanggang sa maging Superstar siya. Talagang inspirasyon sa maraming tao," Kiko added. 

Sharon said that Nora's passing is really a big loss to the showbiz industry. 

"Natutuwa ako na she became a National Artist habang she had time to enjoy the honor. And she was so deserving of it. It's a very big loss to the industry," she said.

Nora passed away last Wednesday. Her son, Ian, confirmed her passing on social media. 

RELATEDNora Aunor’s cause of death is acute respiratory failure — Ian de Leon

NORA AUNOR

SHARON CUNETA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit Singson&rsquo;s son Christian embraces the acting bug

Chavit Singson’s son Christian embraces the acting bug

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
You probably know that Luis “Chavit” Singson is a businessman, politician and former governor of Ilocos Sur....
Entertainment
fbtw
Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film prior to passing

Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film prior to passing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Nora Aunor's unreleased film is titled “Kontrabida,” which director Adolf Alix Jr. hopes to be a fitting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld praises 'Sinners' composer Ludwig Goransson

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld praises 'Sinners' composer Ludwig Goransson

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is all praises for Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson who is once again...
Entertainment
fbtw
It&rsquo;s &lsquo;It Girl&rsquo; Atasha Muhlach&rsquo;s turn in the spotlight

It’s ‘It Girl’ Atasha Muhlach’s turn in the spotlight

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
The spotlight is big enough for all — and Atasha Muhlach is ready to claim her side of the stage.
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyond the Noramania, the Ate Guy I knew

Beyond the Noramania, the Ate Guy I knew

By Baby K. Jimenez | 1 day ago
It was unusually calm and abnormally quiet that noontime in 1977 at Nora Aunor’s home in Valencia. She had called earlier...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee to work on Nora Aunor biopic

Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee to work on Nora Aunor biopic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Seasoned director Joel Lamangan disclosed that he and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee were working on...
Entertainment
fbtw
1st One to represent Philippines at ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2025

1st One to represent Philippines at ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
P-pop group 1st One will represent the country at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival on June 21 to 22 in Kuala Lumpur, Malay...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19's Day 2 Philippine Arena concert now on sale

SB19's Day 2 Philippine Arena concert now on sale

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Tickets to the second day of P-pop boyband SB19's "Simula at Wakas" concert at the Philippine Arena are now...
Entertainment
fbtw
Songs for the Superstar

Songs for the Superstar

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
It is difficult not to be affected by the passing of our superstar Nora Aunor.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Let's just put it out there': Jericho Rosales confirms he is Janine Gutierrez's boyfriend

'Let's just put it out there': Jericho Rosales confirms he is Janine Gutierrez's boyfriend

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Jericho Rosales confirmed that he and fellow actor Janine Gutierrez are exclusively dating.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with