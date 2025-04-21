â€˜Nurturing, generousâ€™: Barbie Forteza recalls fond memories with Nora Aunor

‘Nurturing, generous’: Barbie Forteza recalls fond memories with Nora Aunor

Barbie Forteza (left) and Nora Aunor who died due to acute respiratory failure at 71 on April 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza could never forget Nora Aunor’s Bicol Express, saying it is the best she has ever tasted.

But more than that, Barbie said she will always remember the late "Superstar" and National Artist as a nurturing person and a generous actor.

Barbie was among the celebrities who attended the wake of Nora in The Heritage Chapels in Taguig City yesterday.

The actress fondly recalled pleasant memories and life-long lessons she learned while working with the late critically-acclaimed star in the set of the 2016 Cinemalaya entry “Tuos.”

“Napaka-ganda ng experience namin… Nag-lock-in kami sa isang bundok sa Iloilo. Tapos parang hindi ko alam kung anong mood ni Ms. Nora noon, pero pinagluto niya kaming lahat noon ng Bicol Express.

“Best Bicol Express ever. I will never forget that. Sobrang mami-miss ko ‘yun. Siyempre more than the Bicol Express, ‘yung pagiging nanay niya talaga sa amin. Napaka-nurturing niya talaga,” Barbie said.

As an actor, Barbie said that Nora shared valuable lessons that she will always remember.

“Napaka-generous niyang actor at ang natutunan ko po talaga sa kanya, ‘wag kalilimutang batiin ang pinaka-mataas hanggang sa pinaka-mababang tao sa set.

“'Yun po talaga ‘yung itinuro niya. Talagang down-to-earth po talaga, na hindi talaga natin aakalain na manggagaling sa isang 'Superstar',” she said.

