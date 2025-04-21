^

Entertainment

‘Nurturing, generous’: Barbie Forteza recalls fond memories with Nora Aunor

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 8:37am
â€˜Nurturing, generousâ€™: Barbie Forteza recalls fond memories with Nora Aunor
Barbie Forteza (left) and Nora Aunor who died due to acute respiratory failure at 71 on April 16, 2025.
Ian de Leon via Facebook, Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza could never forget Nora Aunor’s Bicol Express, saying it is the best she has ever tasted.

But more than that, Barbie said she will always remember the late "Superstar" and National Artist as a nurturing person and a generous actor. 

Barbie was among the celebrities who attended the wake of Nora in The Heritage Chapels in Taguig City yesterday. 

The actress fondly recalled pleasant memories and life-long lessons she learned while working with the late critically-acclaimed star in the set of the 2016 Cinemalaya entry “Tuos.” 

“Napaka-ganda ng experience namin… Nag-lock-in kami sa isang bundok sa Iloilo. Tapos parang hindi ko alam kung anong mood ni Ms. Nora noon, pero pinagluto niya kaming lahat noon ng Bicol Express. 

“Best Bicol Express ever. I will never forget that. Sobrang mami-miss ko ‘yun. Siyempre more than the Bicol Express, ‘yung pagiging nanay niya talaga sa amin. Napaka-nurturing niya talaga,” Barbie said. 

As an actor, Barbie said that Nora shared valuable lessons that she will always remember. 

“Napaka-generous niyang actor at ang natutunan ko po talaga sa kanya, ‘wag kalilimutang batiin ang pinaka-mataas hanggang sa pinaka-mababang tao sa set. 

“'Yun po talaga ‘yung itinuro niya. Talagang down-to-earth po talaga, na hindi talaga natin aakalain na manggagaling sa isang 'Superstar',” she said. 

RELATED: Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee to work on Nora Aunor biopic

BARBIE FORTEZA

NORA AUNOR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit Singson&rsquo;s son Christian embraces the acting bug

Chavit Singson’s son Christian embraces the acting bug

By Pat-P Daza | 9 hours ago
You probably know that Luis “Chavit” Singson is a businessman, politician and former governor of Ilocos Sur....
Entertainment
fbtw
Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film prior to passing

Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film prior to passing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Nora Aunor's unreleased film is titled “Kontrabida,” which director Adolf Alix Jr. hopes to be a fitting...
Entertainment
fbtw
It&rsquo;s &lsquo;It Girl&rsquo; Atasha Muhlach&rsquo;s turn in the spotlight

It’s ‘It Girl’ Atasha Muhlach’s turn in the spotlight

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
The spotlight is big enough for all — and Atasha Muhlach is ready to claim her side of the stage.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld praises 'Sinners' composer Ludwig Goransson

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld praises 'Sinners' composer Ludwig Goransson

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is all praises for Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson who is once again...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyond the Noramania, the Ate Guy I knew

Beyond the Noramania, the Ate Guy I knew

By Baby K. Jimenez | 1 day ago
It was unusually calm and abnormally quiet that noontime in 1977 at Nora Aunor’s home in Valencia. She had called earlier...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Star Wars' series 'Andor' back for final season

'Star Wars' series 'Andor' back for final season

By Aurelie Carabin | 18 hours ago
For Disney, the success of "Andor" stands out as a new hope for a franchise that has become hit-or-miss with audiences...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee to work on Nora Aunor biopic

Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee to work on Nora Aunor biopic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Seasoned director Joel Lamangan disclosed that he and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee were working on...
Entertainment
fbtw
1st One to represent Philippines at ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2025

1st One to represent Philippines at ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
P-pop group 1st One will represent the country at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival on June 21 to 22 in Kuala Lumpur, Malay...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19's Day 2 Philippine Arena concert now on sale

SB19's Day 2 Philippine Arena concert now on sale

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Tickets to the second day of P-pop boyband SB19's "Simula at Wakas" concert at the Philippine Arena are now...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with