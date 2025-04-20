^

Entertainment

'Ayoko namang daanin sa pagiging popular': Boss Toyo says no to politics

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 5:00pm
Boss Toyo during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address on July 22, 2024.
Boss Toyo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo explained the reason why he is not running for a position in the upcoming May election. 

During the press conference of his new single "Geng Geng Part 2" at his recent birthday party, the aspiring rapper said that he received many offers to run but he declined. 

"Hindi pa ito para sa akin eh. Hindi ko alam kung kelan, hindi ko alam kung tatakbo. Pero para sa akin, wala pa po siya talaga sa isip ko," he said. 

"Noong una, akala ko, kaya ko. Saka siyempre, wala akong alam unang-una. Ayoko namang daanin sa pagiging popular o kaya pagiging mabait o matulungin," he added. 

Toyo said that a person running for a government position needs knowledge in politics. 

"Opinyon ko lang ito. Hindi sapat na umupo ka sa kahit anong posisyon kung wala kang alam sa pagpapatakbo. Mahirap 'yan kasi tao na 'yung hinahawakan mo," he said.  

"Governance, kung nasa national ka. Kung mag-co-congress ka naman gagawa ka ng batas. Ano 'yung gagawin mo kung sumikat ka lang as an influencer?" he added. 

Toyo released the music video of his new single "Geng Geng Part 2" during the event. 

The song encapsulates the spirit of fighting against life's challenges, encouraging listeners to stand tall and embrace their victories, no matter how small. Its chorus serves as a rallying cry.

The verses reflect Boss Toyo's personal journey, filled with trials and triumphs, emphasizing the importance of hard work, faith and perseverance. 

RELATEDBoss Toyo reveals real reason why he helps

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

CONTENT CREATOR

YOUTUBE
