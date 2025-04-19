'Let's just put it out there': Jericho Rosales confirms he is Janine Gutierrez's boyfriend

Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales at the cinematic screening and grand media conference of 'Lavender Fields' held in Gateway 2, Quezon City on August 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales confirmed that he and fellow actor Janine Gutierrez are exclusively dating.

The "Lavender Fields" actor was at the wake of Asia's Queen of Songs Pilita Corrales, Janine's paternal grandmother, when he gave a short speech which was captured by a certain Ecy Rapadas and on posted on Facebook.

Jericho explained he was there to support Janine's family, describing them as amazing and tightknit, "If you want a definition of a family, this is the family."

He added he was honored to spend time with the family, admitting publicly with a shrug he was Janine's boyfriend, "Let's just put it out there!"

The actor pivoted his speech to another reason he was at Pilita's wake was for his mother Rosario who suffers from Alzheimer's disease but loves to sing, especially Pilita's songs.

"Her songs just go beyond memory because it's embedded in her heart," Jericho said.

The actor even shared that whenever Janine visits, she and Rosario would "cry for 45 minutes" because the latter would sing Pilita's songs to her, then proceeded to sing "Paglisan."

Pilita passed away in her sleep last April 12 aged 85 years old. A few days later Janine's other grandmother, National Artist Nora Aunor, died from acute respiratory failure. The Superstar was 71 years old.

