^

Entertainment

'Let's just put it out there': Jericho Rosales confirms he is Janine Gutierrez's boyfriend

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 5:09pm
'Let's just put it out there': Jericho Rosales confirms he is Janine Gutierrez's boyfriend
Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales at the cinematic screening and grand media conference of 'Lavender Fields' held in Gateway 2, Quezon City on August 24, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales confirmed that he and fellow actor Janine Gutierrez are exclusively dating.

The "Lavender Fields" actor was at the wake of Asia's Queen of Songs Pilita Corrales, Janine's paternal grandmother, when he gave a short speech which was captured by a certain Ecy Rapadas and on posted on Facebook.

Jericho explained he was there to support Janine's family, describing them as amazing and tightknit, "If you want a definition of a family, this is the family."

He added he was honored to spend time with the family, admitting publicly with a shrug he was Janine's boyfriend, "Let's just put it out there!"

The actor pivoted his speech to another reason he was at Pilita's wake was for his mother Rosario who suffers from Alzheimer's disease but loves to sing, especially Pilita's songs.

"Her songs just go beyond memory because it's embedded in her heart," Jericho said.

The actor even shared that whenever Janine visits, she and Rosario would "cry for 45 minutes" because the latter would sing Pilita's songs to her, then proceeded to sing "Paglisan."

Pilita passed away in her sleep last April 12 aged 85 years old. A few days later Janine's other grandmother, National Artist Nora Aunor, died from acute respiratory failure. The Superstar was 71 years old.

RELATED: Netizens console Lotlot de Leon, Janine Gutierrez over deaths of Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor in a week

JANINE GUTIERREZ

JERICHO ROSALES

PILITA CORRALES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film prior to passing

Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film prior to passing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Nora Aunor's unreleased film is titled “Kontrabida,” which director Adolf Alix Jr. hopes to be a fitting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos, Charo Santos honor fellow screen icon Nora Aunor

Vilma Santos, Charo Santos honor fellow screen icon Nora Aunor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Vilma Santos thanked her “T-Bird at Ako” co-star, while Charo Santos looked back at the time when she worked...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Buffy,' 'Gossip Girl' star Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed

'Buffy,' 'Gossip Girl' star Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The cause of death of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" actress Michelle Trachtenberg has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
State necrological&nbsp;services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

State necrological services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts said that National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor will be...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Estrada still loves his wife Priscilla Meirelles

John Estrada still loves his wife Priscilla Meirelles

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 2 days ago
Just for comic relief, let me share my crazy thoughts about the latest showbiz news. Here are my “Dollyisms” on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nate Bargatze to host Emmys: organizers

Nate Bargatze to host Emmys: organizers

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The funnyman is being handed the reins of television's most prestigious prize show for its 77th edition.
Entertainment
fbtw
Restored 'Himala' screens in Metropolitan Theater

Restored 'Himala' screens in Metropolitan Theater

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The restored black-and-white version of Ishmael Bernal's "Himala" screened in public for the first time last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ian de Leon says mom Nora Aunor didn't die during an operation

Ian de Leon says mom Nora Aunor didn't die during an operation

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ian de Leon said that his mother, Nora Aunor, passed away “peacefully” last night. He also said that the National...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lotlot de Leon shares wake, interment details of mom Nora Aunor

Lotlot de Leon shares wake, interment details of mom Nora Aunor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Lotlot de Leon shared the wake and interment details of her late mother, National Artist Nora Aunor, which includes two days...
Entertainment
fbtw
Erap, Charo, Laurice & Lav through the eyes of colleagues, peers

Erap, Charo, Laurice & Lav through the eyes of colleagues, peers

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
The Lifetime Achievement Awardees at the third Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Parangal ng Sining received...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with