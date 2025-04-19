^

'Meet my new best friend': Amy Perez jokes about Kris Jenner resemblance

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 12:37pm
'Meet my new best friend': Amy Perez jokes about Kris Jenner resemblance
Composite photos of Mariah Carey with Kris Jenner and of Amy Perez
Amy Perez via Instagram, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Television host Amy Perez poked fun at a viral photo where many Filipinos pointed out she shared a resemblance with American television star and manager Kris Jenner.

Over the past several days, a photo circulated on social media of Jenner accompanied by singer Mariah Carey exiting a building surrounded by security personnel, and many mistook Jenner for Perez.

Perez reposted the photo on her social media accounts quipping, "Naka-zoom in na ba lahat? Ang alam ko nasa Clark ako at nagbabantay ng anak na nag-golf."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMY PEREZ (@amypcastillo)

She later edited her caption on Instagram to add "Meet my new best friend," referring to Carey, and tagged fellow "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda calling them another pop star Britney Spears.

Among those who commented their laughter were Ogie Alcasid, Gladys Reyes, Sofronio Vasquez, Christine Bersola-Babao and Mariel Padilla.

Prior to "It's Showtime," Perez — popularly called Tyang Amy — hosted "Eat Bulaga," "Face to Face," "Umagang Kay Ganda," "Kabuhayang Swak na Swak," "Family Kuarta o Kahon" and "Magandang Tanghali Bayan."

Jenner is the matriarch of the Kardashian family who includes her daughters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie as well as son Rob.

AMY PEREZ

KRIS JENNER
