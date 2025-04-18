^

Entertainment

'Buffy,' 'Gossip Girl' star Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 11:03am
Michelle Trachtenberg
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
AFP / Michael Tran, file

MANILA, Philippines — The cause of death of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" actress Michelle Trachtenberg has been officially revealed.

Last February, Trachtenberg was found unconscious and unresponsive in her New York City apartment by her mother Lana.

Emergency medical workers pronounced her dead without giving a cause. Police said foul play was not suspected. Trachtenberg was 39 years old.

Laboratory test results from the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported the actress died of natural causes due to complications from diabetes mellitus.

The office previously said Trachtenberg's cause of death would be ruled as "undetermined" as her family declined an autopsy of her remains for religious reasons.

However the new toxicology results, done without an autopsy, led to an amendment of the cause of death.

Related: Michelle Trachtenberg's family declines autopsy for religious reasons

Media outlets ABC News and NBC News reported at the time of Trachtenberg's death that she had undergone a liver transplant according to anonymous sources.

John Hopkins Medicine defines diabetes mellitus, another name for diabetes, as a condition that affects insulin and the body does not process food as energy properly.

"When you have diabetes, your body either doesn’t respond to insulin or doesn’t produce insulin at all," John Hopkins Medicine explained. "This causes sugars to build up in your blood, which puts you at risk of dangerous complications."

St. Luke's Medical Center said diabetes is a leading cause of death in the Philippines. In 2019 around 7.2% of the population were diagnosed with diabetes while another 14.2% were diagnosed as prediabetic (a person's blood sugar is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered as diabetes).

Trachtenberg is also known for her roles in the movies "Harriet the Spy," "Ice Princess," and "EuroTrip."

RELATED: 'Buffy' actor Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39: US media

DIABETES

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film project prior to passing

Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film project prior to passing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Nora Aunor's unreleased film titled “Kontrabida,” which director Adolf Alix Jr. hopes to be a fitting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lotlot de Leon shares wake, interment details of mom Nora Aunor

Lotlot de Leon shares wake, interment details of mom Nora Aunor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Lotlot de Leon shared the wake and interment details of her late mother, National Artist Nora Aunor, which includes two days...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos, Charo Santos honor screen icon Nora Aunor

Vilma Santos, Charo Santos honor screen icon Nora Aunor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Vilma Santos thanked her “T-Bird at Ako” co-star, while Charo Santos looked back at the time that she worked with...
Entertainment
fbtw
State necrological&nbsp;services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

State necrological services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts said that National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor will be...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nora Aunor, 'Superstar' and National Artist, dies at 71
play

Nora Aunor, 'Superstar' and National Artist, dies at 71

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Superstar" Nora Aunor passes away at the age of 71. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Netizens console Lotlot de Leon, Janine Gutierrez over deaths of Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor in a week

Netizens console Lotlot de Leon, Janine Gutierrez over deaths of Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor in a week

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Both Philippine showbiz icons died a few days apart this week. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Lotlot de Leon on mother Nora Aunor: &lsquo;Forever loved, never forgotten&rsquo;

Lotlot de Leon on mother Nora Aunor: ‘Forever loved, never forgotten’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Lotlot de Leon penned a loving tribute for her mother, late actress and National Artist Nora Aunor, who died on Wednesday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Erap, Charo, Laurice & Lav through the eyes of colleagues, peers

Erap, Charo, Laurice & Lav through the eyes of colleagues, peers

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The Lifetime Achievement Awardees at the third Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Parangal ng Sining received...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Estrada still loves his wife Priscilla Meirelles

John Estrada still loves his wife Priscilla Meirelles

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Just for comic relief, let me share my crazy thoughts about the latest showbiz news. Here are my “Dollyisms” on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with