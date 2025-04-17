Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film project prior to passing

MANILA, Philippines — Adolf Alix Jr. hopes that Nora Aunor's unreleased film “Kontrabida,” will be a fitting tribute to the late National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts.

Alix revealed that he and Nora were reunited anew for the latter’s film in his Instagram tribute for the actress whose sudden passing yesterday rocked Philippine showbiz.

“She was looking forward to our reunion film project with some of Philippine cinema’s best this July — and we will pursue that in honor of you. Ate Guy (Nora’s nickname), yours is a story that we will never be tired of sharing. And your legacy will surely live on!

“And it is my hope that her film ‘Kontrabida’ be finally released as a fitting tribute to her!” Alix wrote on Instagram Thursday.

His post accompanies a photo carousel that shows his pictures with Nora. Alix and the Superstar, a term Nora’s fans call her, worked in previous projects, such as “Mananambal” and “Pieta.”

"Kontrabida" bagged the NETPAC Prize for best Asian film at the 2022 Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam.

“I am always in awe of how she transforms into her character the moment she is on the set. She always tells me that she only ‘feels’ what the scene is about and who the character is. It is always a joy to work with Ate Guy because you always learn something new on every project about her process and how unafraid and unconventional she is on choosing her next steps. She always tries to break barriers and looks forward to creating memorable characters onscreen,” the director described Nora.

He also shared how Nora doted on her fans, giving them her time even if she was unwell. Nora’s treatment of her fans and co-workers is a testament to the late actress’ staying power, added the director, since she broke into the spotlight in the late 1960s as the grand champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

Nora’s “Beloved” co-star, Hilda Koronel, also confirmed that Nora was working on a project before she died.

“I’m very saddened by Ate Guy’s passing. We were discussing a project with her just before I left for home with direk Adolfo,” Hilda said.

