Netizens console Lotlot de Leon, Janine Gutierrez over deaths of Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor in a week

MANILA, Philippines — Online users expressed their condolences for mother-and-daughter Lotlot de Leon and Janine Gutierrez, who are currently grieving the loss of their mothers and grandmothers, Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor, respectively. Both Philippine showbiz icons died a few days apart this week.

Legendary singer Pilita Corrales died in her sleep on April 12. She was 85. Screen legend and National Artist Nora Aunor died yesterday, April 16, at 71.

Lotlot was married to Ramon Christopher “Monching” Gutierrez, the son of Pilita with actor Eddie Gutierrez. They have four children, including actors Janine and Diego.

Lotlot is one of the adopted children of ex-couple Nora and actor Christopher de Leon.

“She’s the kind of grandmother anyone would wish for. And I know that if she can just give and gift her family with so much more, she would. Everything that belonged to her in a heartbeat she would pass on to those who are precious to her. Her family was her number one,” Lotlot wrote on her Instagram on the day that Pilita, whom the family calls “Mamita,” died.

Lotlot’s daughter, Janine, just posted her tribute for her maternal grandmother, Nora.

“With sorrowful hearts, we share the passing of our grandmother, Mama Guy (Nora’s nickname). A treasure to our family but truly always more the people's than ours. She had a life of giving her immeasurable love to everyone she touched whether on screen, through music, or in person. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” Janine wrote on her Instagram caption Thursday afternoon. She posted a photo of Nora and her and her siblings’ photo with the Superstar.

Celebrities and online users alike said their condolences to Janine and Lotlot on various social media platforms.

Janine’s friend, celebrity lensman BJ Pascual, gave his condolences and message of support for the actress on X, formerly Twitter.

“Love you @janinegutierrez. Maghigpit na yakap,” tweeted Pascual, who also retweeted a post about Janine losing both her grandmothers in a week.

“Just realized Janine Gutierrez lost both her grandmothers (father’s and mother’s side) on the same week. Our deepest condolences. Rest in power to the legends, Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor,” one X user wrote.

“Losing one grandmother in a week is a heartbreak. Losing two? That’s the universe seriously testing its limits. Janine Gutierrez, may your grandmas’ love double-wrap you in comfort from above. What a painfully poetic plot twist life just served,” another one wrote.

Nora will be honored with a state necrological services and will be interred at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on April 22.

