^

Entertainment

Netizens console Lotlot de Leon, Janine Gutierrez over deaths of Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor in a week

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 4:06pm
Netizens console Lotlot de Leon, Janine Gutierrez over deaths of Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor in a week
Janine Gutierrez honors her maternal grandmother Nora Aunor, who died on April 16, 2025.
Janine Gutierrez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Online users expressed their condolences for mother-and-daughter Lotlot de Leon and Janine Gutierrez, who are currently grieving the loss of their mothers and grandmothers, Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor, respectively. Both Philippine showbiz icons died a few days apart this week. 

Legendary singer Pilita Corrales died in her sleep on April 12. She was 85. Screen legend and National Artist Nora Aunor died yesterday, April 16, at 71. 

Lotlot was married to Ramon Christopher “Monching” Gutierrez, the son of Pilita with actor Eddie Gutierrez. They have four children, including actors Janine and Diego. 

Lotlot is one of the adopted children of ex-couple Nora and actor Christopher de Leon. 

“She’s the kind of grandmother anyone would wish for. And I know that if she can just give and gift her family with so much more, she would. Everything that belonged to her in a heartbeat she would pass on to those who are precious to her.  Her family was her number one,” Lotlot wrote on her Instagram on the day that Pilita, whom the family calls “Mamita,” died. 

Lotlot’s daughter, Janine, just posted her tribute for her maternal grandmother, Nora. 

“With sorrowful hearts, we share the passing of our grandmother, Mama Guy (Nora’s nickname). A treasure to our family but truly always more the people's than ours. She had a life of giving her immeasurable love to everyone she touched whether on screen, through music, or in person. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” Janine wrote on her Instagram caption Thursday afternoon. She posted a photo of Nora and  her and her siblings’ photo with the Superstar. 

Celebrities and online users alike said their condolences to Janine and Lotlot on various social media platforms. 

Janine’s friend, celebrity lensman BJ Pascual, gave his condolences and message of support for the actress on X, formerly Twitter. 

“Love you @janinegutierrez. Maghigpit na yakap,” tweeted Pascual, who also retweeted a post about Janine losing both her grandmothers in a week. 

“Just realized Janine Gutierrez lost both her grandmothers (father’s and mother’s side) on the same week. Our deepest condolences. Rest in power to the legends, Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor,” one X user wrote. 

“Losing one grandmother in a week is a heartbreak. Losing two? That’s the universe seriously testing its limits. Janine Gutierrez, may your grandmas’ love double-wrap you in comfort from above. What a painfully poetic plot twist life just served,” another one wrote. 

Nora will be honored with a state necrological services and will be interred at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on April 22. 

RELATED: Lotlot de Leon on mother Nora Aunor: ‘Forever loved, never forgotten’

JANINE GUTIERREZ

LOTLOT DE LEON

NORA AUNOR

PILITA CORRALES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
State necrological&nbsp;services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

State necrological services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts said that National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor will be...
Entertainment
fbtw
Erap, Charo, Laurice & Lav through the eyes of colleagues, peers

Erap, Charo, Laurice & Lav through the eyes of colleagues, peers

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
The Lifetime Achievement Awardees at the third Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Parangal ng Sining received...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld recalls 1st meeting with 'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld recalls 1st meeting with 'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld credited the success of her latest film "Sinners" to filmmaker Ryan Coogler...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Estrada still loves his wife Priscilla Meirelles

John Estrada still loves his wife Priscilla Meirelles

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 16 hours ago
Just for comic relief, let me share my crazy thoughts about the latest showbiz news. Here are my “Dollyisms” on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards already 'taken' &mdash; reports

Alden Richards already 'taken' — reports

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards is rumored to be now in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nora Aunor, 'Superstar' and National Artist, dies at 71

Nora Aunor, 'Superstar' and National Artist, dies at 71

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
"Superstar" Nora Aunor passes away at the age of 71. 
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI members Jhoanna, Stacey next 'Pinoy Big Brother' houseguests

BINI members Jhoanna, Stacey next 'Pinoy Big Brother' houseguests

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Two members of the Nation's Girl Group BINI have been revealed as the newest houseguests of the ongoing "Pinoy Big...
Entertainment
fbtw
DreamWorks Animation sets 2026 date for film featuring Philippine mythology

DreamWorks Animation sets 2026 date for film featuring Philippine mythology

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The next movie by Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation will center around Philippine mythology.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Starlet ng Kamuning&rsquo;: New housemate Shuvee Etrata shares hurtful tag as a celebrity

‘Starlet ng Kamuning’: New housemate Shuvee Etrata shares hurtful tag as a celebrity

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
In her entry inside the famous house, the "Unang Hirit" segment host revealed the tag that hurts her the most as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with