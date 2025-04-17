Lotlot de Leon shares wake, interment details of mom Nora Aunor
MANILA, Philippines — Lotlot de Leon shared the wake and interment details of her late mother, National Artist Nora Aunor, which includes two days for public viewing and Aunor's interment at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.
Aunor, often referred as “Superstar” by her fans, died on Wednesday night. The cause of her death was not revealed by her children, actors Lotlot, Ian and Matet.
Here are the mass and viewing details for Nora as shared by Lotlot on her Instagram:
- April 17, Thursday: 7 p.m to 12 midnight (family); Mass at 8 p.m.
- April 18, Friday: 1 p.m. to 12 midnight (family and friends); Mass at 7 p.m.
- April 19, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (public viewing); n5 p.m. to 12 midnight (family and friends); Mass at 7 p.m.
- April 20, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (public viewing); n5 p.m. to 12 midnight (family and friends); Mass at 7 p.m.
- April 21, Monday: 1 p.m. to 12 midnight (family and friends); Mass at 7 p.m.
- April 22, Tuesday: Interment at Libingan ng Mga Bayani
The wake will be held at The Chapels at Heritage Park in Taguig.
Details for Nora’s state funeral are to follow, Lotlot wrote.
