Lotlot de Leon shares wake, interment details of mom Nora Aunor

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 2:03pm
Lotlot de Leon shares wake, interment details of mom Nora Aunor
Actress and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor died on April 16, 2025. Her interment details, including two days of public viewing, were shared by her daughter, actress Lotlot de Leon in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 17. Aunor is scheduled to be interred on April 22, 2025 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.
Lotlot de Leon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Lotlot de Leon shared the wake and interment details of her late mother, National Artist Nora Aunor, which includes two days for public viewing and Aunor's interment at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. 

Aunor, often referred as “Superstar” by her fans, died on Wednesday night. The cause of her death was not revealed by her children, actors Lotlot, Ian and Matet. 

Here are the mass and viewing details for Nora as shared by Lotlot on her Instagram: 

  • April 17, Thursday: 7 p.m to 12 midnight (family); Mass at 8 p.m.
  • April 18, Friday: 1 p.m. to 12 midnight (family and friends); Mass at 7 p.m.
  • April 19, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (public viewing); n5 p.m. to 12 midnight (family and friends); Mass at 7 p.m.
  • April 20, Sunday:  10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (public viewing); n5 p.m. to 12 midnight (family and friends); Mass at 7 p.m.
  • April 21, Monday: 1 p.m. to 12 midnight (family and friends); Mass at 7 p.m.
  • April 22, Tuesday: Interment at Libingan ng Mga Bayani

The wake will be held at The Chapels at Heritage Park in Taguig. 

Details for Nora’s state funeral are to follow, Lotlot wrote. 

RELATED: State necrological services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

LIBINGAN NG MGA BAYANI

NATIONAL ARTIST

NORA AUNOR
