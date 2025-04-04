Darren Espanto defends AC Bonifacio over 'Pinoy Big Brother' controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto believed that AC Bonifacio will have lesser issues if he's with her in the "Pinoy Big Brother" house.

In an interview with the media during his launch as the new endorser of 7-Eleven's City Cafe, Darren said he rooted for AC.

“Feeling ko hindi gan'un kadami ang isyu niya ngayon kung nasa loob ako ng bahay kasama niya," he said.

"Pero, of course, we’re all rooting for her," he added.

Darren said that his close friend AC was just misinterpreted by social media users.

“I feel like a lot of people just misinterpret a lot of the things that — not just AC — like, a lot of the things that the housemates say within the house, and their actions.

“Kasi, ayun nga, tina-tag kami ni Niana sa maraming tweets tungkol kay AC na parang, ‘Hindi niyo ba kilala 'yung friend niyo?’

“Siyempre, ako, eight years ko nang best friend si AC, so I know her inside and out. So I know the backstory to what she’s doing inside the house."

7-Eleven City Cafe is making waves once again with its latest celebrity endorsement, officially welcoming singer, performer, and host Darren as the new face of the brand. The announcement, made at a special media launch held last March 26, highlights City Cafe’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible coffee to Filipinos nationwide.

From early morning rehearsals to late-night performances, Darren is always on the go. With his packed schedule filled with recording sessions, TV hosting duties, and live performances, staying energized is a top priority. That’s where City Cafe comes in. As a coffee lover, Darren turns to 7-Eleven City Cafe to keep up with his fast-paced lifestyle, enjoying its freshly ground coffee that’s available wherever, whenever.

For someone like Darren, who’s constantly juggling multiple projects, a reliable coffee fix is essential. City Cafe is the perfect match, offering quality coffee at an affordable price, no matter what time of day.



Beyond the stage and studio, Darren is now stepping into an exciting new role—as the ambassador of 7-Eleven City Cafe. The collaboration was a natural fit, given his dynamic personality and strong connection with young audiences. The brand’s campaign highlights his journey, from behind-the-scenes moments in the recording studio to grabbing his go-to cup of coffee.

RELATED: 'Grabeng plot twist': Darren Espanto rushed to hospital due to appendicitis