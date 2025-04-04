^

Entertainment

Darren Espanto defends AC Bonifacio over 'Pinoy Big Brother' controversy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 1:40pm
Darren Espanto defends AC Bonifacio over 'Pinoy Big Brother' controversy
Singer Darren Espanto
Darren Espanto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto believed that AC Bonifacio will have lesser issues if he's with her in the "Pinoy Big Brother" house. 

In an interview with the media during his launch as the new endorser of 7-Eleven's City Cafe, Darren said he rooted for AC.

“Feeling ko hindi gan'un kadami ang isyu niya ngayon kung nasa loob ako ng bahay kasama niya," he said. 

"Pero, of course, we’re all rooting for her," he added. 

Darren said that his close friend AC was just misinterpreted by social media users. 

“I feel like a lot of people just misinterpret a lot of the things that — not just AC — like, a lot of the things that the housemates say within the house, and their actions.

“Kasi, ayun nga, tina-tag kami ni Niana sa maraming tweets tungkol kay AC na parang, ‘Hindi niyo ba kilala 'yung friend niyo?’

“Siyempre, ako, eight years ko nang best friend si AC, so I know her inside and out. So I know the backstory to what she’s doing inside the house."

7-Eleven City Cafe is making waves once again with its latest celebrity endorsement, officially welcoming singer, performer, and host Darren as the new face of the brand. The announcement, made at a special media launch held last March 26, highlights City Cafe’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible coffee to Filipinos nationwide.

From early morning rehearsals to late-night performances, Darren is always on the go. With his packed schedule filled with recording sessions, TV hosting duties, and live performances, staying energized is a top priority. That’s where City Cafe comes in. As a coffee lover, Darren turns to 7-Eleven City Cafe to keep up with his fast-paced lifestyle, enjoying its freshly ground coffee that’s available wherever, whenever.

For someone like Darren, who’s constantly juggling multiple projects, a reliable coffee fix is essential. City Cafe is the perfect match, offering quality coffee at an affordable price, no matter what time of day.
 
Beyond the stage and studio, Darren is now stepping into an exciting new role—as the ambassador of 7-Eleven City Cafe. The collaboration was a natural fit, given his dynamic personality and strong connection with young audiences. The brand’s campaign highlights his journey, from behind-the-scenes moments in the recording studio to grabbing his go-to cup of coffee.

RELATED'Grabeng plot twist': Darren Espanto rushed to hospital due to appendicitis

AC BONIFACIO

DARREN ESPANTO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach
play
Exclusive

Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
At the recent first anniversary of Filipino cosmetics brand Absidy in Makati City, Heart exclusively told Philstar.com her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
In the spirit of fun, let me share my crazy thoughts about the latest showbiz headlines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Erap, Charo, Laurice, Lav lead FDCP&rsquo;s 2025 Parangal ng Sining honorees

Erap, Charo, Laurice, Lav lead FDCP’s 2025 Parangal ng Sining honorees

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Former President and action star Joseph Ejercito Estrada, veteran actress and ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio, director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino apologizes to doctor ex-boyfriend; shares courtship, relationship details

Kris Aquino apologizes to doctor ex-boyfriend; shares courtship, relationship details

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Kris posted a series of art cards detailing her two new autoimmune diseases, now totalling to nine, and her thoughts and feelings...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise pays tribute to 'Top Gun' co-star Val Kilmer

Tom Cruise pays tribute to 'Top Gun' co-star Val Kilmer

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
Tom Cruise paid tribute to late "Top Gun" co-star Val Kilmer, leading movie theater owners in a moment's silence...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced

G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Concert producer Applewood Philippines released the ticket details of the upcoming "G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Ü...
Entertainment
fbtw
G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
K-pop icon G-Ddragon has officially unveiled details of his highly anticipated "G-Drafon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch],"...
Entertainment
fbtw
AC Bonifacio answers 'backstabber,' 'manipulative' criticisms following 'Pinoy Big Brother' exit

AC Bonifacio answers 'backstabber,' 'manipulative' criticisms following 'Pinoy Big Brother' exit

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya artist AC Bonifacio answered critics after she got evicted from the "Pinoy Big Brother" house.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta to debut sexier body at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Sharon Cuneta to debut sexier body at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta will attend the ABS-CBN Ball for the first time. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Keeping up with Joshua Garcia&rsquo;s busy and healthy lifestyle: &lsquo;Lamang ka sa Ligo&rsquo;
brandSpace

Keeping up with Joshua Garcia’s busy and healthy lifestyle: ‘Lamang ka sa Ligo’

5 hours ago
With his hectic schedule as an actor and commercial model, Joshua Garcia is constantly on the go.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with