^

Entertainment

Klarisse de Guzman comes out as 'bi' in ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 7:58pm
Klarisse de Guzman comes out as 'bi' in â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™Â 
Klarisse de Guzman
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Klarisse de Guzman has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

The current housemate of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” opened up about her gender preference in the Wednesday episode of the reality TV show. 

Klarisse opened up during a session facilitated by houseguest Michelle Dee, who also came out as bisexual in 2023. 

“Tingin ko ito na ‘yung time para sabihin sa inyong lahat and to tell the world that I’m not straight. I am bi [bisexual],” Klarisse said to her housemates and Dee as they sat in the living room. 

“‘Yung kinekwento ko sa inyo na may four years akong partner — yes, I have a partner for four years. Her name is Trina,” the singer added. 

Klarisse said she is lucky because her parents knew and accepted her. “Hindi ako nahirapan sa phase na ‘yon. Even most of my relatives, alam [nila].” 

“I am proud! Love wins!” Klarisse exclaimed to her housemates who call her "Ate Klang." 

In the confession room with Kuya or Big Brother, Klarisse explained why she hid her preference. Only her family knew about her being bisexual, but she kept it from her showbiz colleagues and the public. 

“Natatakot po ako na baka hindi po ako maintindihan ng ibang tao, na baka magbago ang tingin sa akin ng mga sumusuporta sa akin or maapektuhan po ‘yung career ko,” she said.

“For years, ilang years ko pong tinago. Public and industry na lang ang hindi nakakaalam. I think this is the best time.

“Napakasarap po sa pakiramdam na — ito pala ‘yung feeling ng malaya. Kumbaga free. Walang akong naiisip kung hindi finally nasabi ko na,” she said. 

Big Brother noted how Klarisse’s coming out was a generally happy affair, one that is not emotionally charged. 

“Para sa akin po ito ‘yung bagay na dapat sine-celebrate. Ayoko pong masyadong maging emosyunal kasi sobrang saya po ng nararamdaman ko kuya. Alam n’yo po ‘yung ang tagal-tagal nang nakakimkim dito sa dibdib ko and now nasabi ko na po ‘yung totoo,” she said. 

Apart from Klarisse, another celebrity housemate opened up about his gender preference. Rustom Padilla, the '90s male leading man and ex-husband of Carmina Villaroel, came out as Bb. Gandanghari in the 2006 "PBB Celebrity Edition." 

RELATED: Mikael Daez’s brother among new ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemates

KLARISSE DE GUZMAN

LGBTQ

LGBTQIA+

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach
play
Exclusive

Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 hours ago
At the recent first anniversary of Filipino cosmetics brand Absidy in Makati City, Heart exclusively told Philstar.com her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jim Carrey pays tribute to 'Batman Forever' co-star Val Kilmer

Jim Carrey pays tribute to 'Batman Forever' co-star Val Kilmer

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Carrey said history will remember Kilmer for his "indelible acting performances."
Entertainment
fbtw
Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 20 hours ago
In the spirit of fun, let me share my crazy thoughts about the latest showbiz headlines.
Entertainment
fbtw
AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan&rsquo;s green card revoked

AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan’s green card revoked

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
AiAi delas Alas confirmed earlier reports about the revocation of the green card of her estranged husband Gerald Sibayan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Three new pop princes in the first quarter honor roll

Three new pop princes in the first quarter honor roll

By Baby A. Gil | 20 hours ago
And just like that, the season had become, as Paul Simon said, April, come she will. We have passed the first three months...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kris Aquino reveals 9 autoimmune diseases

Kris Aquino reveals 9 autoimmune diseases

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Kris Aquino has two additional autoimmune diseases on top of the seven she previously mentioned. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel

Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed a civil lawsuit against the family of the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron and the people behind...
Entertainment
fbtw
Val Kilmer salutes Batman in last video

Val Kilmer salutes Batman in last video

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
"Batman Forever" star Val Kilmer gave a nod to his superhero character in his last video posted on his social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star Magic rebrands workshops, looks for next big stars

Star Magic rebrands workshops, looks for next big stars

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 20 hours ago
The ABS-CBN’s Star Magic School for the Creative & Performing Arts  is in pursuit of producing the next generation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with