Klarisse de Guzman comes out as 'bi' in â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™Â 

Klarisse de Guzman comes out as 'bi' in ‘Pinoy Big Brother’

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Klarisse de Guzman has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The current housemate of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” opened up about her gender preference in the Wednesday episode of the reality TV show.

Klarisse opened up during a session facilitated by houseguest Michelle Dee, who also came out as bisexual in 2023.

“Tingin ko ito na ‘yung time para sabihin sa inyong lahat and to tell the world that I’m not straight. I am bi [bisexual],” Klarisse said to her housemates and Dee as they sat in the living room.

“‘Yung kinekwento ko sa inyo na may four years akong partner — yes, I have a partner for four years. Her name is Trina,” the singer added.

Klarisse said she is lucky because her parents knew and accepted her. “Hindi ako nahirapan sa phase na ‘yon. Even most of my relatives, alam [nila].”

“I am proud! Love wins!” Klarisse exclaimed to her housemates who call her "Ate Klang."

In the confession room with Kuya or Big Brother, Klarisse explained why she hid her preference. Only her family knew about her being bisexual, but she kept it from her showbiz colleagues and the public.

“Natatakot po ako na baka hindi po ako maintindihan ng ibang tao, na baka magbago ang tingin sa akin ng mga sumusuporta sa akin or maapektuhan po ‘yung career ko,” she said.

“For years, ilang years ko pong tinago. Public and industry na lang ang hindi nakakaalam. I think this is the best time.

“Napakasarap po sa pakiramdam na — ito pala ‘yung feeling ng malaya. Kumbaga free. Walang akong naiisip kung hindi finally nasabi ko na,” she said.

Big Brother noted how Klarisse’s coming out was a generally happy affair, one that is not emotionally charged.

“Para sa akin po ito ‘yung bagay na dapat sine-celebrate. Ayoko pong masyadong maging emosyunal kasi sobrang saya po ng nararamdaman ko kuya. Alam n’yo po ‘yung ang tagal-tagal nang nakakimkim dito sa dibdib ko and now nasabi ko na po ‘yung totoo,” she said.

Apart from Klarisse, another celebrity housemate opened up about his gender preference. Rustom Padilla, the '90s male leading man and ex-husband of Carmina Villaroel, came out as Bb. Gandanghari in the 2006 "PBB Celebrity Edition."

