Matteo Guidicelli gets 'sapak,' 'paligo' at 35th birthday food fight

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli celebrated his 35th birthday in a different way. 

In his Instagram account, Matteo posted a video wherein he had a food fight with other guests. 

"Last night's party happenings. Papa and Paolo going crazy," Matteo captioned the post. 

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo commented on Matteo's post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)

"Oh no fun but messy," she said. 

RELATED:  Matteo Guidicelli returns to school via Harvard Business School

