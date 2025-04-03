Matteo Guidicelli gets 'sapak,' 'paligo' at 35th birthday food fight

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli celebrated his 35th birthday in a different way.

In his Instagram account, Matteo posted a video wherein he had a food fight with other guests.

"Last night's party happenings. Papa and Paolo going crazy," Matteo captioned the post.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo commented on Matteo's post.

"Oh no fun but messy," she said.

