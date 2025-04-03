^

Entertainment

Chavit Singson vows to produce more films to help movie industry

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 7:49pm
Chavit Singson vows to produce more films to help movie industry
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis 'Chavit' Singson with his white lion
Luis 'Chavit' Singson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson vowed to produce more movies to help the film industry. 

During the press conference of his upcoming produced movie "Beyond the Call of Duty," Chavit said that his mom was also a producer back in the day. 

“Marami akong gagawin dahil ang aking nanay ay producer noong araw,” he said.

“Gusto ko lang na makatulong sa industriya para may hanap-buhay ‘yung mga artista natin,” he added. 

Chavit partnered with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and PNP Officers Ladies Club (OLC) Foundation, Inc. for an upcoming film titled “Beyond the Call of Duty.” 

The movie promises to be a gripping tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and camaraderie of Filipino public servants — particularly police officers and firefighters.  

The film follows the lives of three friends — Ana, Daniel, and Ricky — who are bound by deep friendship but destined for different paths in service to the nation.  

Ana and Ricky enter the PNP Academy (PNPA), driven by a shared commitment to justice and protecting the vulnerable. Inspired by his father’s legacy, Daniel pursues a career as a firefighter, embracing the dangers of saving lives in the face of disaster.  

Though their professions take them in separate directions, their unbreakable bond keeps them united through life-and-death situations — from high-stakes intelligence operations to raging infernos.  As they face personal and professional trials, they learn that true heroism isn’t just about fighting criminals or extinguishing fires; it’s about standing together for a cause greater than themselves. 

What makes “Beyond the Call of Duty” unique is its authentic connection to real law enforcers of the PNP, BFP, PPSC, and the movie project beneficiary — PNP OLC Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization composed of wives and female PNP officers. 

They partnered with Chavit’s production team, Pinoyflix Films and Entertainment Production Inc., to ensure the film accurately portrays the challenges and triumphs of police officers and firefighters.  

“This movie is not just entertainment — it’s a salute to our modern-day heroes. We want to showcase their sacrifices, courage, and the unspoken bonds that keep them going,” he said. 

“Beyond the Call of Duty” wants to show the real people behind the uniforms — the ones who run toward danger when everyone else is running away. 

More than just another action flick with heart-pounding chase and dramatic rescues, the scenes that really hit home are the quiet moments — the missed family dinners, the tough choices, and the friendships that keep them going. 

This movie aims to reminds people that public servants aren't perfect, but they are out there every day doing their best to keep us safe. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things that will help us all appreciate their sacrifices a little more. 

Chavit and his daughter, Stephanie, are the executive producers, while Jose R. Olinares Jr., or “Direk JR” is the film director and supervising producer. 

Fifteen percent of the movie's earnings will go directly to support the initiatives of PNP OLC Foundation, Inc. 

RELATEDChavit Singson advises Carlos Yulo: Make first move to reconcile with mother, family

CHAVIT SINGSON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach
play
Exclusive

Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 hours ago
At the recent first anniversary of Filipino cosmetics brand Absidy in Makati City, Heart exclusively told Philstar.com her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jim Carrey pays tribute to 'Batman Forever' co-star Val Kilmer

Jim Carrey pays tribute to 'Batman Forever' co-star Val Kilmer

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Carrey said history will remember Kilmer for his "indelible acting performances."
Entertainment
fbtw
Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 20 hours ago
In the spirit of fun, let me share my crazy thoughts about the latest showbiz headlines.
Entertainment
fbtw
AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan&rsquo;s green card revoked

AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan’s green card revoked

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
AiAi delas Alas confirmed earlier reports about the revocation of the green card of her estranged husband Gerald Sibayan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Three new pop princes in the first quarter honor roll

Three new pop princes in the first quarter honor roll

By Baby A. Gil | 20 hours ago
And just like that, the season had become, as Paul Simon said, April, come she will. We have passed the first three months...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kris Aquino apologizes to doctor ex-boyfriend; shares courtship, relationship details

Kris Aquino apologizes to doctor ex-boyfriend; shares courtship, relationship details

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Kris posted a series of art cards detailing her two new autoimmune diseases, now totalling to nine, and her thoughts and feelings...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino reveals 9 autoimmune diseases

Kris Aquino reveals 9 autoimmune diseases

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Kris Aquino has two additional autoimmune diseases on top of the seven she previously mentioned. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel

Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed a civil lawsuit against the family of the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron and the people behind...
Entertainment
fbtw
Val Kilmer salutes Batman in last video

Val Kilmer salutes Batman in last video

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
"Batman Forever" star Val Kilmer gave a nod to his superhero character in his last video posted on his social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with