Chavit Singson vows to produce more films to help movie industry

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson vowed to produce more movies to help the film industry.

During the press conference of his upcoming produced movie "Beyond the Call of Duty," Chavit said that his mom was also a producer back in the day.

“Marami akong gagawin dahil ang aking nanay ay producer noong araw,” he said.

“Gusto ko lang na makatulong sa industriya para may hanap-buhay ‘yung mga artista natin,” he added.

Chavit partnered with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and PNP Officers Ladies Club (OLC) Foundation, Inc. for an upcoming film titled “Beyond the Call of Duty.”

The movie promises to be a gripping tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and camaraderie of Filipino public servants — particularly police officers and firefighters.

The film follows the lives of three friends — Ana, Daniel, and Ricky — who are bound by deep friendship but destined for different paths in service to the nation.

Ana and Ricky enter the PNP Academy (PNPA), driven by a shared commitment to justice and protecting the vulnerable. Inspired by his father’s legacy, Daniel pursues a career as a firefighter, embracing the dangers of saving lives in the face of disaster.

Though their professions take them in separate directions, their unbreakable bond keeps them united through life-and-death situations — from high-stakes intelligence operations to raging infernos. As they face personal and professional trials, they learn that true heroism isn’t just about fighting criminals or extinguishing fires; it’s about standing together for a cause greater than themselves.

What makes “Beyond the Call of Duty” unique is its authentic connection to real law enforcers of the PNP, BFP, PPSC, and the movie project beneficiary — PNP OLC Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization composed of wives and female PNP officers.

They partnered with Chavit’s production team, Pinoyflix Films and Entertainment Production Inc., to ensure the film accurately portrays the challenges and triumphs of police officers and firefighters.

“This movie is not just entertainment — it’s a salute to our modern-day heroes. We want to showcase their sacrifices, courage, and the unspoken bonds that keep them going,” he said.

“Beyond the Call of Duty” wants to show the real people behind the uniforms — the ones who run toward danger when everyone else is running away.

More than just another action flick with heart-pounding chase and dramatic rescues, the scenes that really hit home are the quiet moments — the missed family dinners, the tough choices, and the friendships that keep them going.

This movie aims to reminds people that public servants aren't perfect, but they are out there every day doing their best to keep us safe. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things that will help us all appreciate their sacrifices a little more.

Chavit and his daughter, Stephanie, are the executive producers, while Jose R. Olinares Jr., or “Direk JR” is the film director and supervising producer.

Fifteen percent of the movie's earnings will go directly to support the initiatives of PNP OLC Foundation, Inc.

