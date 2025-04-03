^

Jim Carrey pays tribute to 'Batman Forever' co-star Val Kilmer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 12:17pm
Jim Carrey at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2.'
AFP / Chris Delmas

MANILA, Philippines — Jim Carrey paid tribute to his "Batman Forever" co-star Val Kilmer who died at the age of 65. 

Kilmer, who played Batman in the movie, passed away due to pneumonia. 

Carrey, who played as the Riddler in the movie, said people will remember Kilmer for his "indelible acting performances."

"I’m remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances," he said.

"His greatest artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life’s most challenging moments. Wishing his family so much love," he added. 

Debi Mazar, who played Spice, also paid tribute to the late actor. 

Mazar recounted how she met Kilmer while riding a dilapidated van on the way to a wedding reception in 1984. They attended Vincent Gallo's wedding in New York City. 

"Super fun memory of that day… Years later, I’d work with him in 'The Doors' & 'Batman Forever.' He was so talented and interesting. I know he struggled over the years with his health, and was a fighter. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May he R.I.P.," Mazar wrote. 

RELATED: 'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65  
 

