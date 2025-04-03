^

Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina actresses Heart Evangelista and Pia Wurtzbach were recently named as among the top performers at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week 2025.

Launchmetrics, a software company that analyzes the fashion industry, recognized Heart and Pia as among the top performers during Milan Fashion Week's Fall-Winter 2025 season.

Launchmetrics data indicated that Heart generated a high Media Impact Value (MIV), surpassing other Asian stars and even some European fashion influencers. 

Prior to this, Launchmetrics data showed Heart also topped in MIV at the Paris Fashion Week, placing no. 1 over Blackpink members Jennie and Jisoo, who ranked at second and third.

At the recent first anniversary of Filipino cosmetics brand Absidy in Makati City, Heart exclusively told Philstar.com her reaction to these recognitions. Heart is the official endorser of Absidy's lipstick line.

“I don't know, it's very flattering if you're part of a survey. At the end of the day, numbers don't matter,” she said.

“I'm just very blessed in the sense that you know, everybody enjoys my feat, whether I talk or not, as long as I come up with content that's from my heart and people are inspired. That for me is more lasting than being in the chart.”

It can be recalled that a rivalry is speculated between Heart and Pia after the Miss Universe 2015 winner hired Heart’s former glam team and started attending the fashion week events that Heart goes to. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

