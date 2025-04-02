^

Entertainment

Jodi Sta Maria ready to face House hearing on fake news

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 1:28pm
Jodi Sta Maria ready to face House hearing on fake news
Actress Jodi Sta. Maria
Jodi Sta. Maria via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta Maria is ready to face the Tri House Committee hearing on fake news if she would be invited. 

At the recent press conference of her upcoming movie "Untold" under Regal Films, Jodi said that she's open to share her experience on fake news. 

“Kung ano siguro ‘yung maitutulong ko, kung sa palagay nila, importante ‘yung boses ko at ‘yung sasabihin, bakit naman hindi?” Jodi said. 

“Tulad nga ng sabi ko kanina, wala namang taong nabubuhay para sa sarili lamang. Lahat tayo, mayroon tayong responsibilidad para sa isa’t isa,” she added. 

Jodi will star in the suspense-horror movie "Untold" directed by Derick Cabrido. 

She will portray the role of Vivian Vera, an award-winning journalist that will be haunted by different spirits. 

Starring JK Labajo, Joem Bascon, Gloria Diaz, Lianne Valentin and Sarah Edwards, "Untold" will be shown in cinemas on April 30. 

RELATED'I can do so much more': Jodi Sta. Maria announces showbiz hiatus

JODI STA MARIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gloria Diaz still speaks her mind

Gloria Diaz still speaks her mind

14 hours ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, known for her unfiltered comments whenever she’s interviewed, mused that she’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pre-holy week release &lsquo;Sinagtala&rsquo; brings music, faith and inspiration

Pre-holy week release ‘Sinagtala’ brings music, faith and inspiration

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Director Mike Sandejas marks his first foray into the mainstream film scene with “Sinagtala,” a musical and inspirational...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ai-Ai delas Alas revokes estranged husband&rsquo;s U.S. Green Card petition

Ai-Ai delas Alas revokes estranged husband’s U.S. Green Card petition

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas has officially revoked her petition for estranged husband Gerald Sibayan to become a permanent U.S....
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino fans to finally experience &lsquo;Dear Evan Hansen&rsquo; live

Filipino fans to finally experience ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ live

By Carlo Orosa | 14 hours ago
The critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is finally coming to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
New Star Music artists debut songs about love, hope

New Star Music artists debut songs about love, hope

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Newly launched ABS-CBN Star Music artists Nico Crisostomo, Kyle Daniell and Brence Chavez have recently dropped their respective...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65

'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has passed away. He was 65 years old. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Minecraft&rsquo; movie opens themed garden in Quezon City on April Fools' Day

‘Minecraft’ movie opens themed garden in Quezon City on April Fools' Day

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
In time for the release of the Minecraft game’s annual April Fools’ Day original content, an “A Minecraft...
Entertainment
fbtw
AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan&rsquo;s green card revoked

AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan’s green card revoked

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
AiAi delas Alas confirmed earlier reports about the revocation of the green card of her estranged husband Gerald Sibayan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloria Diaz reveals relationship, sex life with younger man

Gloria Diaz reveals relationship, sex life with younger man

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actress Gloria Diaz revealed that she's in a relationship with a younger man. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Minecraft' movie review: Jack Black, Jason Momoa 'bromance' build fun in video game adaptation

'Minecraft' movie review: Jack Black, Jason Momoa 'bromance' build fun in video game adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
"Minecraft" is the latest video game to get the Hollywood treatment in "A Minecraft Movie" starring Jack...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with