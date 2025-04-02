Jodi Sta Maria ready to face House hearing on fake news

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta Maria is ready to face the Tri House Committee hearing on fake news if she would be invited.

At the recent press conference of her upcoming movie "Untold" under Regal Films, Jodi said that she's open to share her experience on fake news.

“Kung ano siguro ‘yung maitutulong ko, kung sa palagay nila, importante ‘yung boses ko at ‘yung sasabihin, bakit naman hindi?” Jodi said.

“Tulad nga ng sabi ko kanina, wala namang taong nabubuhay para sa sarili lamang. Lahat tayo, mayroon tayong responsibilidad para sa isa’t isa,” she added.

Jodi will star in the suspense-horror movie "Untold" directed by Derick Cabrido.

She will portray the role of Vivian Vera, an award-winning journalist that will be haunted by different spirits.

Starring JK Labajo, Joem Bascon, Gloria Diaz, Lianne Valentin and Sarah Edwards, "Untold" will be shown in cinemas on April 30.

RELATED: 'I can do so much more': Jodi Sta. Maria announces showbiz hiatus