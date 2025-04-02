AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayanâ€™s green card revoked

AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan’s green card revoked

MANILA, Philippines — AiAi delas Alas confirmed earlier reports about the revocation of the green card of her estranged husband Gerald Sibayan.

The comedienne posted on Facebook a screenshot of the news article on the issue of her ex’s green card petition.

“May mga nagta-tanong pa din kung totoo ito .. Opo, totoo ito.. Salamat sa mga sumuporta…” the actress wrote in her Facebook caption.

She thanked her friends, son and her faith for giving her the strength to face her issue with her estranged husband.

Reports earlier this week said that Delas Alas has withdrawn her petition for Sibayan to become a permanent US citizen.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved AiAi's request in January to revoke her Petition for Alien Relative for Gerald.

AiAi disclosed that the reason behind her decision was Gerald’s involvement with a third party.

“There is no appeal to this decision,” USCIS noted, confirming that Gerald cannot challenge the ruling.

AiAi became a permanent resident of the United States in 2015. She and Sibayan wed in November 2017. She revealed that they have separated in October 2024.

RELATED: Ai-Ai delas Alas revokes estranged husband’s U.S. Green Card petition