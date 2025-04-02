Feeling â€˜lostâ€™ like Kathryn Bernardo? Hereâ€™s how to deal with quarter-life crisis

Feeling ‘lost’ like Kathryn Bernardo? Here’s how to deal with quarter-life crisis

During a presscon for the newest edition of ABS-CBN's 'Pilipinas Got Talent,' Kathryn Bernardo, 29, admits that she's experiencing a quarter-life crisis.

“Pilipinas Got Talent” judge Kathryn Bernardo recently opened up about experiencing a quarter-life crisis as she approached her 29th birthday on March 26. Her openness struck a chord with many, somehow shedding light on the internal struggles that come with adulthood and personal growth.

It was at the presscon for “Pilipinas Got Talent” when Kathryn was asked about the bravest thing she has done for herself lately and part of her answer was the admission that she was facing a quarter-life crisis.

“The bravest thing I’ve done for myself… I don’t know… I’m turning 29, right, in a few days, so I’m at the point in my life again wherein I feel so lost. I felt this, I remember, when I gave a message for our thanksgiving party for ‘The Hows of Us’ (in 2018). This was the same feeling. I didn’t expect na ma-feel ko ulit ito,” the Kapamilya star shared.

“Maybe it’s part of, you know, adulting and growing, and I’m feeling it now, just like everybody else. I don’t know kung nararamdaman ito talaga kapag medyo ganitong age ka na, but it’s hitting me hard. To be honest, I’m so scared. I’m so lost.”

“But, I think, it’s so brave that every day, I show up… I show up and I choose to grow and accept all the uncertainties. Because, I don’t know, I just suddenly felt it, of course, after ‘Hello, Love, Again’ and now I’m doing ‘PGT.’ Pero may feeling lang ako na parang iba, I think birthday blues na ito. May quarter-life crisis na parang, ‘What’s next for me?’” she reflected.

Kathryn with fellow 'Pilipinas Got Talent' judges Freddie Garcia, Eugene Domingo and Donny Pangilinan. – Photo from 'PGT' official Facebook page

“I’m feeling all these emotions. So the feeling is, it’s just brave that I accepted that. I’m allowing myself to be vulnerable. I have my days and hindi ko na ‘yan tinatago sa mga tao.”

Kathryn also shared that she’s making changes to grow, like getting her own place, which is a big step toward being more independent.

“So now, I think part of me growing is me getting my own place as well. I think it’s, like, my transition stage. I like to call this my transition stage na feeling ko kasi, in the next coming years, it’s very, very important kasi yun yung magdi-dictate kung saan ako sa future,” she said.

“It’s not like, ‘OK, I’m in my early 20s. I still have a lot of time to learn.’ But now it seems different when you’re turning 29.

“So, feeling ko, getting my own place, it’s a big adjustment for me, my family, especially my mom. But it’s my way of getting to know myself more and growing.”

In an interview with The Philippine STAR, professional clinical psychologist Dr. Sherryl Muli-Abellanosa explained that what Kathryn and many others are experiencing is a natural part of emerging adulthood, which is the “age between 18 to 25 or can be extended to 29.”

“According to Erik Erikson’s developmental theory, each stage of human development involves navigating different life crises. Emerging adulthood falls under the stage of intimacy versus isolation, where individuals face the challenge of forming intimate relationships.

“Successfully resolving this crisis leads to meaningful connections, while failure to do so can result in feelings of isolation and loneliness,” said Dr. Muli-Abellanosa, a permanent faculty member of University of San Carlos’ Psychology Department and board director of the Psychological Association of the Philippines (PAP).

Dr. Muli-Abellanosa also cited Jeffrey Arnett’s theory of emerging adulthood, which highlights instability and identity exploration contributing to “feelings of uncertainty and anxiety, which I think most people at this stage can relate to.”

“Understandably, this is the time when an individual breaks away from adolescence and enters the phase of young adulthood. So many expectations are laid down to be accomplished — career, relationships, the resolution of who you are in society, taking more responsibilities at home and being more independent from your family,” she said.

“Developmental age plays a role in instability since they tend to take more responsibilities, but at the same time, they also do not feel like adults. Some of them are aware of this and some are not.”

Muli-Abellanosa offered some helpful advice for young adults on how to handle these challenges:

Set realistic goals. She said, “Breaking down larger goals into smaller, manageable tasks can prevent feelings of overwhelm and demotivation. Celebrating each achievement, no matter how small, can foster a sense of fulfillment and life satisfaction.”

Practice gratitude and self-reflection. “Practicing gratitude and reflecting on core values can also help. By recognizing what truly matters and aligning actions with these values, emerging adults can diffuse stress and anxiety.

“Taking time for introspection allows for self-discovery and exploration without the pressure to figure everything out immediately.”

Self-care is key. “It’s another vital practice. Avoiding comparisons with others, engaging in physical activities, maintaining hobbies and spending time in nature can boost mental, emotional and physical health.”

Build a support system. “Sharing experiences with friends, family or professionals can provide new perspectives and lighten the emotional load.”

Kathryn’s refreshing honesty about her quarter-life experiences definitely opens up an important conversation on the challenges of growing into adulthood. With expert insights and practical strategies, individuals going through similar struggles can find comfort and reassurance that these feelings are normal and, more importantly, manageable.

Muli-Abellanosa further said, “Emerging adulthood is a time of growth and transformation.

“By embracing self-reflection, setting realistic goals, practicing self-care, seeking support and focusing on personal growth, emerging adults can navigate the uncertainties of this phase with resilience and confidence,” she said.