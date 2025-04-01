Pinoy talent Eduard BaÃ±ez learns the ropes of entertainment abroad

^

Pinoy talent Eduard Bañez learns the ropes of entertainment abroad

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
April 1, 2025 | 12:00am
After foraying into the local showbiz, Eduard Bañez is establishing himself as a content media creator in the States but still has the enthusiasm for acting and hosting. He has co-founded a dating app and created a website that brings global stories to the Filipino audience.

“I’m still in the learning mode.”

That was Eduard Bañez, a former Star Magic talent, speaking about his experience in navigating the “new generation of entertainment industry” in the US, specifically in Los Angeles, where he is based, in a recent brief virtual chat with The STAR.

“I’m still in the midst of experiencing (that),” added he, depicting and hinting that artists may explore the platforms brought about by the interacting traditional and new media.

Given the affordances and features of technologies these days, Eduard shared, “(You) can create whatever you want” and “there’s a niche market for that.”

Thus, he described himself as “a content creator, a digital media creator.”

This is in stark contrast to what he did in the country a decade ago before migrating to the US.

“I was a morning show host of Net25 (‘Home Page’) and did an anchor stint on Aksyon TV5,” recalled he. “I worked there for a year. I was a former Star Magic talent.”

As an up-and-coming Kapamilya artist then, he graced the weekend drama anthology, “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (MMK) and did production dance numbers in the Sunday variety show, “ASAP.” Eduard also appeared in game shows.

His collective learning from the local TV did help him in his recent and present creative pursuits abroad.

“I’m doing everything. I’m doing hosting. I’m doing digital media. (I have) a news portal. I created a dating site. I’m a co-founder of it,” said he, who has an agency that represents him in the competitive world of entertainment and is still interested in acting and hosting. “Yun po yung mga ginagawa ko (those are the things that keep me busy nowadays).”

Last year, he had the chance to host Nickelodeon Jr. (Nick Jr.) in which Eduard had a good and meaningful experience presenting content for children.

What also has got his hands full is the website Spluk.Ph. (www.spluk.ph).

“I built a platform that bridges how an Asian media (outlet) would bring global stories to the Filipino audience. So, with my extensive experience in entertainment, journalism and content creation, I position Spluk.PH as a powerhouse in digital media. So, I created the website. I present content on politics, entertainment, arts, culture, business and everything,” said he.

Information available on the website shares that it is “committed to delivering high-quality content that sparks conversations, fosters connections and highlights the voices that matter.” “Whether it’s entertainment, lifestyle, news, or inspiring human stories, we aim to be the go-to source for Filipinos seeking meaningful and relevant content in today’s fast-paced digital world,” it adds.

Having grown accustomed to the creative process in the local tinseltown, Eduard has found his creative expression in these emerging platforms.

Since the website is only making its baby steps, Eduard works with another writer and has a line-up of other scribes who will soon join his content creation team.

“I’m actually a singer, but I didn’t pursue singing (further), pero yun ang gusto kong gawin na magkaroon ng single (it’s something that I want to do and to release a single),” shared he.

Who knows, that wish might still come true?

For the meantime, Eduard finds his foothold in the emerging entertainment platforms.

