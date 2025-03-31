What to expect from Star Magicâ€™s newly launched artists

What to expect from Star Magic’s newly launched artists

Esang shares that Lea Salonga, her ‘Voice Kids Philippines Season 2’ coach, continues to give her career guidance even after the singing competition ended.

A new roster of emerging artists — Esang, James Philippe, Jarlo Base and Diego Gutierrez — recently signed a contract deal with Star Magic at the Noctos Music Bar, Quezon City.

Diego is the brother of actress Janine Gutierrez and the grandson of “Asia’s Queen of Songs” Pilita Corrales. He wants to carve his own name in the showbiz industry.

Hailing from a showbiz clan, Diego noted that the biggest challenge for him is “to do my best also and make a name for myself also in music and in showbiz in general.”

“I mean, I think my family has proven a lot in this industry and all of them excelled in what they do,” he shared.

Instead of feeling pressured, he is more motivated to make his family proud. “All of them are also great. So, I want to be great in my own name as well.”

He would like to stick to his music genre, R&B and pop, if he ever gets to launch his own studio album.

Diego is also keen on exploring acting, alongside his sister, Janine. “I want to explore that side. I was able to act a few times before, and I want to continue that with Star Magic. Watch out for it, hopefully.”

Esang, on the other hand, was part of “The Voice Kids Philippines Season 2” with Filipino Broadway and West End icon, Lea Salonga, as her coach.

She learned a lot of stuff from her coach that she was able to apply to her creative process.

“What I love about my relationship with coach (Lea) is she still continued to give me guidance even after ‘The Voice’ ended,” she maintained.

According to Esang, Lea offered her constant reminders about her portrayal of Matilda in the Manila staging of Broadway’s “Matilda the Musical” and as Little Cosette in the Manila production of “Les Misérables.”

James Philippe, Esang’s brother, has also signed a contract deal with Star Magic.

“She actually helped me speak in a British accent. She sent me a voice message via e-mail for me to, you know, kung paano ko bigkasin because nag-British accent na po siya from ‘Les Misérables’ as well.”

But the most important thing that Lea taught her was, “for you to sing with your whole heart.”

“I know it may sound like something that I keep on mentioning, but I just think that I was able to apply that also when it comes to writing songs. So, it’s not about singing with my whole heart as well, it’s about writing with my whole heart also. So that really helped, for me.”

Esang has been known for her ballads and Broadway musical songs, but she would like to try pop-rock music style in the future.

R&B artist Jarlo Base is looking to rediscover and redefine the Manila sound of today.

Esang’s brother, James, also joined the fold. His genre is pop and love songs but he would love to give a shot at an upbeat kind of music style.

R&B artist Jarlo is bent on “rediscovering and redefining the Manila sound of today.”

“So that at least, kung ma-establish natin siya, when we pushed it overseas, meron tayong tatak Pinoy, tatak Star Magic, and we will be proud to say, ‘This is our sound in Manila today,’” he beamed.

The “Magical Vibes: Star Magic Music Room Contract Signing” was attended by ABS-CBN TV Production and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi; ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan; head of digital services and business development Elaine Uy-Casipit; head of Star Magic special events and digital and senior talent manager Love Almazan-Capulong; ABS-CBN business unit head Raymund Dizon; and creative director of ABS-CBN Music Jonathan Manalo.