Vien King, Alexa Ilacad and Khalil Ramos shine in â€˜Liwanag sa Dilimâ€™

Vien King, Alexa Ilacad and Khalil Ramos shine in ‘Liwanag sa Dilim’

By seamlessly blending the timeless music of Rivermaya with the enduring narrative of Noli Me Tangere, “Liwanag sa Dilim” is more than just a musical — it is a revolutionary theatrical experience.

Under the visionary direction of Robbie Guevara, the production takes Jose Rizal’s classic and infuses it with a modern energy that speaks to today’s audience while remaining faithful to the novel’s themes. With a brilliant creative team that includes dramaturg Jonjon Martin, producer Santi Santamaria and scenographer Mio Infante, this production is an audacious and vibrant reimagining of a literary masterpiece. But what truly elevates “Liwanag sa Dilim” are the performances of its leads — Vien King, Alexa Ilacad and Khalil Ramos.

The heart of “Liwanag sa Dilim” beats strongest through the chemistry between Vien King as Ibarra and Alexa Ilacad as Clara. From their first encounter to their most emotionally charged moments, the two command the stage with a connection that is both tender and intense.

Every glance, every dialogue and every duet between them feels authentic, drawing the audience into their love story. Their romance is not merely performed — it is lived on stage. Whether in moments of joy, longing or despair, their connection never falters, making their scenes together some of the most compelling in the entire production.

Vien’s portrayal of Ibarra exudes charisma, effortlessly balancing the character’s idealism with the weight of his struggles. His vocals soar in Rivermaya’s anthemic songs, lending them both passion and depth.

The chemistry of Vien as Ibarra and Alexa as Clara is undeniable, while Khalil (right) who plays a time traveler is a scene stealer with his comedic timing.

Alexa, on the other hand, brings a powerful presence to Clara, making her not just a love interest but a formidable force in her own right. Her stunning voice and emotionally layered performance make Clara an unforgettable character.

While “Liwanag sa Dilim” thrives on drama and romance, it is also filled with humor and heart — much of which comes from Khalil’s character. As the time traveler, he delivers a performance that is both hilarious and deeply engaging. His impeccable comedic timing brings levity to the narrative without ever undermining its emotional weight. More than just comic relief, Khalil’s character also serves as the audience’s bridge between past and present, making the story more accessible and resonant.

One of the most entertaining aspects of Khalil’s performance is how he introduces modern language and humor into the world of Rizal’s novel. His character playfully educates Ibarra and Clara on how to speak English, a hilarious running gag that highlights the contrast between past and present. How Clara and Ibarra struggle to grasp English phrases — mimicking Khalil’s exaggerated pronunciation and reacting with wide-eyed confusion — creates some of the most laugh-out-loud moments in the show. His delivery of witty one-liners and modern expressions, juxtaposed against the formal, old-world setting, makes his character a scene-stealer.

Beyond his comedic chops, Khalil’s vocal performance is equally impressive. Rivermaya’s music demands a performer who can deliver both power and nuance, and Khalil rises to the challenge effortlessly. His natural charm makes his character an absolute delight to watch, proving that he was the perfect choice for the role.

Adding to the standout performances in “Liwanag sa Dilim” is Neomi Gonzales, who delivers a moving portrayal of Sisa. Often one of the most tragic figures in “Noli Me Tangere.” Her powerful vocals, combined with her raw and heart-wrenching acting, make every moment she is on stage unforgettable.

Directed by Robbie Guevara, the production takes Jose Rizal’s classic Noli Me Tangere and infuses it with a modern energy through the music of OPM rock band Rivermaya.

Neomi’s Sisa is not just a victim of her circumstances — she is a mother whose pain is so palpable that it reverberates through the entire theater.

“Liwanag sa Dilim” is not just another musical adaptation of Noli Me Tangere. It is a bold step forward in Philippine theater. By weaving Rivermaya’s rock-pop sound into Rizal’s narrative, 9 Works Theatrical has crafted a production that feels both modern and timeless. The music pulses with energy, breathing new life into the classic story while remaining respectful of its historical significance.

This fusion of contemporary and classic makes the production incredibly relevant, especially for younger audiences who may be encountering Noli Me Tangere for the first time. For students, in particular, “Liwanag sa Dilim” serves as a powerful gateway into Rizal’s work. By experiencing the novel’s themes — love, oppression, revolution and national identity — through an engaging and accessible format, students may find themselves more eager to read Noli Me Tangere beyond the confines of the classroom.

Indeed, beyond its entertainment value, “Liwanag sa Dilim” is a cultural experience that deepens our understanding of Noli Me Tangere and reignites a sense of curiosity about our nation’s history. Whether you are a theater fan, a student, or simply someone looking for an unforgettable night at the theater, this production delivers in every way.

“Liwanag sa Dilim” runs until April 13 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.