Michelle Dee newest houseguest of â€˜Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™Â 

Michelle Dee newest houseguest of ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is revealed as the newest houseguest of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' in the March 29, 2025 live episode of the show.

MANILA, Philippines — Michelle Dee is the latest houseguest after host Mavy Legaspi and content creator Ivana Alawi of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 titleholder was revealed as the face behind the golden cloak at Saturday night’s eviction episode (March 29), where the duo of Ashley Ortega and AC Bonifacio got booted out of the house.

Dee’s entry into the famous TV house was teased a few days before Saturday’s live airing.

“Siyempre, may mga pagsubok si Kuya (Big Brother) sa akin sa loob. I just have an assumption that it’s really about the mentality of how I went through pageantry, the independence, dealing with a loss, especially ngayon na may na-evict,” Dee said when host Robi Domingo asked about her expectations going inside Kuya’s house.

The night ended with the hosts teasing the arrival of two new housemates, who will enter in tonight’s episode. This season will feature two winners, one from GMA-7 and one from ABS-CBN, marking a first in the show’s 20-year history.