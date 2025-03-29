Loboc Children's Choir of Bohol awarded Gawad CCP Para sa Sining

MANILA, Philippines — As part of its annual anniversary celebration, the Cultural Center of the Philippines bestows the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining award on an artist or a group of artists in dance, music, theater, film and broadcast arts, literature, visual arts, architecture, and allied arts and design who has consistently produced outstanding work in his (or her) art form and evolved a distinct style or technique that enriches the development of his particular art form.

So, when the CCP recently celebrated its 55th anniversary, the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining was highly anticipated, and when the winner was announced, everyone deemed the recipient of the award—the Loboc Children’s Choir (LCC)—worthy indeed.

Representing the children’s choir, LCC musical director and conductor Alma Fernando-Taldo, fondly referred to as Ma’am Alma, went on stage and accepted the award on behalf of the group of young singers with cherubic voices from Bohol.

“Ang aking puso ay puno ng pasasalamat, galak, at pagmamahal (My heart is full of gratitude, joy, and love),” Taldo gushed. “Hindi sumagi sa aming isipan na ang ginagawa ng choir ay makakatawag ng pansin ng mga eksperto sa kultura at sining.” (It never occurred to us that what the choir is doing would attract the attention of culture and art experts.)

After all, she said, the LCC started as a simple choir of children and for children in the small and remote town of Loboc in the province of Bohol. “Ang tanging pangarap namin noon ay umawit nang buong husay para sa mga lokal na tagapakinig at komunidad (Our only dream then was to sing well for the local audiences and communities),” she continued.

Looking back now, Taldo realized that God had other plans for the group. “Dumating ang NAMCYA at nagbukas ng daan para maipakita ng choir ang kanilang husay sa rehiyonal at pambansang antas (NAMCYA came and opened the way for the choir to showcase their skills at the regional and national levels).” She likewise expressed her gratitude to NAMCYA for giving LCC the opportunity to practice more and get better and have enough courage to perform on the world stage.

She further explained to the audience that the Loboc children come from simple families in their community, adding that no one had thought that one day they would be traveling across the country and the world to sing to people of different races and backgrounds.

Founded in 1980, the LCC began as a modest school choir composed of children aged 9 to 13 from Loboc Central Elementary School. Through the years, it has blossomed into one of the Philippines’ most celebrated young choral ensembles.

Armed with their exceptional talents and dedication, the choir has received various accolades and achievements, including grand prizes at the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) in 1993, 1995, and 2001. Their exceptional performances, rooted in the rich cultural heritage of Bohol, have graced both national and international stages.

In 1996, the LCC embarked on a significant U.S. tour, dubbed On Angels’ Wings: From Bohol to the World, thus bringing the children’s celestial harmonies to major cities across America. They have collaborated with distinguished musical groups, including the World Youth Orchestra and the UST Symphony Orchestra.

Their international acclaim was further highlighted when they represented the Philippines at the International Children's Culture and Arts Festival in Tianjin, China, performing in Beijing and Hong Kong. Their contributions extended locally as well, with performances for dignitaries and tourists and participation in community activities.

A particularly memorable milestone was their acclaimed back-to-back concert with the University of the Philippines Singing Ambassadors, who won the Gran Premio Citta di Arezzo at the 49th Concorso Polifonico Internazionale Guido d'Arezzo in Arezzo, Italy, in 2001.

The LCC's outreach extends beyond traditional venues, as they have also made it a point to perform in prisons, hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged, to spread messages of hope and joy through their music. Their involvement in school, town, and provincial events underscores their commitment to cultural enrichment.

The choir’s success is deeply attributed to Taldo, whose vision and dedication have been instrumental in their achievements.

Taldo reflects on the choir’s journey: “When we received the communication from CCP informing us about the award, we were very surprised and a little bit shocked. It was a pleasant surprise for all of us. We never expected it to happen to us, to be given this very prestigious award.”

Taldo recalls their triumphs, including their 2003 performance at the Europe and Its Songs Folksong Choir Festival in Barcelona, Spain, where they won a gold medal and the grand prize. “It was our first time in an international competition, so we were so happy to get these awards. We had the opportunity to sing before Pope John Paul II, who is now a saint,” said Taldo.

Watching her students grow and become well-rounded performers has been the highlight of her time with the children’s choir. She has seen former LCC members who have pursued successful musical careers and made their marks in music. Damaris Taldo is now a choir director in Italy, while Samuel Varquez has become a lead guitarist. Liz Cal shares Taldo’s passion for teaching and vocal coaching.

These former members and others underscore the impact of the Loboc Children’s Choir on young children who are dreaming of a better world, on the audience whose hearts they have touched, and on the communities that embrace them.

For Taldo, as long as there are young voices eager to sing, the Loboc Children’s Choir will continue its musical journey.

She identifies promising talents who could contribute to the choir’s future success, including Lea Claudia Cal from the Asian Institute for Liturgy and Music, Noel Kerr Caneda from the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music, George Warloo Calipusan from St. Scholastica, and Filianne Villaflor, a member of the Philippine Madrigal Singers.

The Loboc Children's Choir’s latest achievement, of being named as one of the recipients of the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining award, is a testament to the LCC’s remarkable achievements as a singing group and its vital role in preserving and promoting Philippine culture.