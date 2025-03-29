^

Top 5 livestream auction moments on Toki

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 2:00pm
Famous collector Bigboy Cheng auctioning off the Family and Friends Exclusive Funko Pop

MANILA, Philippines — Who says you can only conduct auctions in person? With the technology these days, auctions can be “livestreamed,” and you cannot even fathom just how exciting livestream auctions can be.

Toki, claiming to be the first social commerce platform for collectibles in the Philippines, has taken this exciting new world to a whole new level. So exciting that they have become the ultimate thrill ride, showing bidders battling it out in real-time, and the energy is simply electric, as a virtual space has been created for collectors to not just score awesome stuff but also hang out and interact with other like-minded individuals.

 Here are the Top 5 livestream auction moments on Toki that show just how exciting this new virtual world is to collectors:

Moment 1: Bigboy Cheng’s P45,000 Funko Pop Madness

Funko Pops are all the rage, and when Bigboy Cheng dropped the Family and Friends Exclusive Funko Pop, collectors went wild. The bids soared, as fans from everywhere tried to snag this rare gem, especially since all proceeds benefited those who were affected by Typhoon Carina. The livestream bid ended with a jaw-dropping P45,000 price tag, setting a new record for the most expensive item ever sold via auction on Toki.

Moment 2: The Epic 9-Hour Auction Marathon

Hubbyte Toy Store's previous livestream auction on Toki impressively ran for nine hours. Toki’s usual auctions average about 1.5 hours, but one of Hubbyte Toy Store's shows stretched to an insane nine hours! Bidders and viewers were glued to their screens as the livestream featured everything from Demon Slayer Nendoroids to Bandai One Piece Gashapons. Just when you thought the auction was over, the audience would keep clamoring for more. Viewers would request for their toy lines and Hubbyte would comply after some lighthearted teasing. What passion!

Moment 3: Over 100 Items Sold! 

NBA fans went crazy! TheMonYu’s huge NBA memorabilia collection recently went under the hammer and it was a hit. More than 100 items, including cards of legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, were sold in a single livestream. TheMonYu’s haul was a major win for collectors and set a new benchmark for most items sold in a Toki auction.

Moment 4: 17 Minutes of Pure Adrenaline, Rapid-Fire Bidding

The Bigboy Cheng China Blue Funko Pop auction further reinforced the concept of suspense in Toki’s livestream auctions. Priced at a seemingly reasonable P3,000 when the bidding commenced, it ascended rapidly as the entire livestream was closely watched. Bidders were outbidding each other and tension mounted before the final bid of P10,000 was reached, all within 17 minutes! This moment further underlined how collectible Funko Pops are in isolation when they become super exclusive and rare!

Moment 5: 500+ Viewers for Kokoy de Santos’ Debut Auction

Toki’s auctions are already unique, but actor Kokoy de Santos’ first one is a game changer. Kokoy, an indie artist and former sticker collector turned art aficionado, drew in more than 500 viewers on various platforms. He auctioned off Funko Pop from across different lines and, as a bonus, performed a snippet from a BINI dance for his engaged fans. At the end of the auction, as a thank you to all the viewers commenting during the livestream on the Toki website, he raffled off exclusive Toki x Secret Fresh T-shirts that he autographed. The auction definitely showcased Toki's commitment to foster a vibrant community and create engaging experiences for all.

These moments are just a glimpse of the excitement Toki brings to the table. Whether it's record-breaking auctions or high-energy bidding led by influencers, Toki’s livestream auctions are always a blast. 

