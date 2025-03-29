Judy Ann Santos + 2 chefs challenge you to create your own cheesy recipes

MANILA, Philippines — In the mood to accept a culinary challenge?

Actress, restaurateur and celebrity mom Judy Ann Santos has just joined two renowned chefs, Chef RV Manabat and Chef Ylyt Manaig, in posing a delectable challenge for everyone. The challenge: Take your everyday meals to the next level by creating your own exciting recipes using Eden Cheese.

Inspired by the “Ihain ang Saya” movement, which empowers Filipino moms to elevate ordinary home-cooked dishes into something more nutritious and delicious, these three culinary talents are now sharing their own fresh takes on familiar Pinoy favorites and inviting you to do the same and thus join a growing community that’s bringing joy back to the family table.

Judy Ann Santos, herself a chef and owner of Angrydobo, has decided to share her own take on the humble omelette, which she has transformed into a mouthwatering Pesto Omelette infused with the rich, creamy goodness of Eden Cheese. Through this recipe, which shall be posted in Philstar.com later, Judy Ann extends a warm invitation to her followers to join the #IhainAngSaya challenge. She encourages moms and foodies alike to put their own twist on her omelette or any dish they love and share their creations online. Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about cooking; It’s about building a community that inspires and uplifts each other through the joy of serving inspired meals.

“We’d be so happy na ma-share n’yo sa amin ‘yan. Marami tayong matutulungang mga nanay,” Judy Ann said.

Chef Ylyt, for her part, has taken sandwich-making to the next level with two fantastic recipes designed to keep kids excited about their meals—Classic Classic Egg Sandwich and Cheesy Chicken Sandwich—both perfect as “baon meals” for school kids.

Celebrity chef RV, whose YouTube channel commands a strong following, has opted to share his innovative Cheesy Ramen Omelette recipe. It is a bold twist on the classic home staple and is sure to be a hit!

With these inspiring recipe ideas, it has become easier than ever to bring a smile to your loved ones' faces because the #IhainAngSaya challenge is more than just a trend—it’s a part of a movement to make everyday meals extraordinary, one cheesy creation at a time.