^

Entertainment

Judy Ann Santos + 2 chefs challenge you to create your own cheesy recipes

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 4:00pm
Judy Ann Santos + 2 chefs challenge you to create your own cheesy recipes
Judy Ann Santos and daughter Luna
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — In the mood to accept a culinary challenge?

Actress, restaurateur and celebrity mom Judy Ann Santos has just joined two renowned chefs, Chef RV Manabat and Chef Ylyt Manaig, in posing a delectable challenge for everyone. The challenge: Take your everyday meals to the next level by creating your own exciting recipes using Eden Cheese.

Inspired by the “Ihain ang Saya” movement, which empowers Filipino moms to elevate ordinary home-cooked dishes into something more nutritious and delicious, these three culinary talents are now sharing their own fresh takes on familiar Pinoy favorites and inviting you to do the same and thus join a growing community that’s bringing joy back to the family table.

Judy Ann Santos, herself a chef and owner of Angrydobo, has decided to share her own take on the humble omelette, which she has transformed into a mouthwatering Pesto Omelette infused with the rich, creamy goodness of Eden Cheese. Through this recipe, which shall be posted in Philstar.com later, Judy Ann extends a warm invitation to her followers to join the #IhainAngSaya challenge. She encourages moms and foodies alike to put their own twist on her omelette or any dish they love and share their creations online. Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about cooking; It’s about building a community that inspires and uplifts each other through the joy of serving inspired meals.

“We’d be so happy na ma-share n’yo sa amin ‘yan. Marami tayong matutulungang mga nanay,” Judy Ann said.

Chef Ylyt, for her part, has taken sandwich-making to the next level with two fantastic recipes designed to keep kids excited about their meals—Classic Classic Egg Sandwich and Cheesy Chicken Sandwich—both perfect as “baon meals” for school kids.

Celebrity chef RV, whose YouTube channel commands a strong following, has opted to share his innovative Cheesy Ramen Omelette recipe. It is a bold twist on the classic home staple and is sure to be a hit!

With these inspiring recipe ideas, it has become easier than ever to bring a smile to your loved ones' faces because the #IhainAngSaya challenge is more than just a trend—it’s a part of a movement to make everyday meals extraordinary, one cheesy creation at a time. 

FOOD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ice Seguerra calls out NAIA after Liza Di&ntilde;o lost valuables in baggage; airline responds

Ice Seguerra calls out NAIA after Liza Diño lost valuables in baggage; airline responds

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra called out Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after Ice's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kuh Ledesma at 70: A look back on the OPM icon&rsquo;s career-defining moments

Kuh Ledesma at 70: A look back on the OPM icon’s career-defining moments

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
It’s the birthday month of Kuh Ledesma, who turned 70 last March 16 and has gracefully handled time and trends.
Entertainment
fbtw
Benjamin Alves teases potential subject of another 'Bayaniverse' movie after 'Quezon'
Exclusive

Benjamin Alves teases potential subject of another 'Bayaniverse' movie after 'Quezon'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Quezon," about the country's second president, is the latest film to take part in director Jerrold Tarog's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Buboy Villar breaks silence over alleged physical, verbal abuse toward ex-girlfriend

Buboy Villar breaks silence over alleged physical, verbal abuse toward ex-girlfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso comedian Buboy Villar broke his silence on the issue regarding his ex-girlfriend Angillyn Gorens.
Entertainment
fbtw
Elijah Canlas on honoring his late brother JM through advocacy and sport

Elijah Canlas on honoring his late brother JM through advocacy and sport

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Two years have passed since Elijah Canlas lost his younger brother, JM. The grief remains, but so does the drive to honor...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Locked&rsquo; blends psychological horror with explosive tension

‘Locked’ blends psychological horror with explosive tension

16 hours ago
From producer Sam Raimi (“Evil Dead,” “Drag Me to Hell”) comes “Locked,” an intense action-thriller...
Entertainment
fbtw
'This is Ser Jorah!': Benjamin Alves on working with 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen
Exclusive

'This is Ser Jorah!': Benjamin Alves on working with 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Benjamin Alves isn't the only actor in "Quezon" who is thrilled to be working with "Game of Thrones"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ang Palagi': TJ Monterde, KZ Tandingan ink new endorsement deal

'Ang Palagi': TJ Monterde, KZ Tandingan ink new endorsement deal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Dunkin' recently announced through their social media platforms their newest addition to its Pasalubong ng Bayan family:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Rica Peralejo, Cristalle Belo, Dani Barretto among highlights of 'She Shines' summit set tomorrow

Women's Month: Rica Peralejo, Cristalle Belo, Dani Barretto among highlights of 'She Shines' summit set tomorrow

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Leading Ladies, a community for female leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators, will be having their highly anticipated “She...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with