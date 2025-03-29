^

Kathryn Bernardo embarks on culinary journey

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 6:00pm
Kathryn Bernardo embarks on culinary journey
Kathryn Bernardo as brand ambassador of Maggi
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — There really seems to be no stopping actress Kathryn Bernardo. One of the busiest young stars in the country today, she has also become a top endorser because of her onscreen charm and genuine personality.

Her fans are one of the most loyal, following her career and personal life with great interest and ever supportive of her every endeavor. Kathryn embarks on a new journey — this time, in the kitchen— as the newest ambassador and beginner cook of seasoning brand Maggi. 

This partnership between Maggi and Kathryn stems from the brand’s goal to reconnect with Filipinos who try to find a good balance between their already busy lifestyle and their desire to explore whatever talent they may have in the kitchen. It also paves the way for Kathryn to pursue a new passion — cooking. With the kind of career that she has, it can be a challenge to find time to cook and improve her skills in the kitchen. But she is determined to do so.

“I’ve always had a deep appreciation for good food, especially discovering new culinary delights when I travel. But, as I grow older, I also want to be able to whip up my own meals, whether it’s for a quick midnight snack or for a hearty breakfast," Kathryn shared.

In a time where many are seeking to live independently and start their own journey in the kitchen, the brand comes through as a kitchen solution through its wide array of products. Whether for quality, simple meals or experimenting with new dishes, the brand helps make every meal delicious and easy to prepare. 

Kathryn’s new journey in the kitchen is proof that anyone can create something special — no need for complicated recipes or fancy ingredients. Sometimes, all it takes is the right partner.

Maggi’s cooking show, Cook with Magic, offers easy-to-follow recipes and tips from leading personalities and culinary opinion leaders. Kathryn invites everyone to join her in discovering the magic that Maggi brings to the kitchen as she learns from Chef Erik and starts her journey to become a better cook through her first Cook with Magic episode.

