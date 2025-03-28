^

Entertainment

'Ang Palagi': TJ Monterde, KZ Tandingan ink new endorsement deal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 4:49pm
'Ang Palagi': TJ Monterde, KZ Tandingan ink new endorsement deal
TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan capture their wedding vows in Simula

MANILA, Philippines — Dunkin' recently announced through their social media platforms their newest addition to its "Pasalubong ng Bayan" family: the talented and beloved duo, TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, who together form "The Palagi." 

As the brand's new brand ambassadors, the dynamic couple is set to bring their energy, charm, and passion for life to the brand, making every cup of coffee and every donut even sweeter.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Dunkin' family,” said KZ Tandingan. “We’ve always loved Dunkin’, whether it's a quick stop for coffee before a performance or enjoying donuts with friends. It’s such an iconic brand, and we’re thrilled to be able to share these moments with our fans.”

 “Dunkin’ is all about making life a little sweeter, and that’s exactly what we want to bring to our fans. We can’t wait to share this journey with Dunkin’ and with everyone who’s been supporting us,” TJ added.

Fans can look forward to exciting collaborations, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive events, as they bring their unique flair to the Dunkin’ experience. Whether it's enjoying a cup of coffee together or sharing a donut, TJ and KZ will bring even more joy to Dunkin’ lovers everywhere.

RELATEDTJ and KZ seal it with a kiss and a song

KZ TANDINGAN

TJ MONTERDE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ganoon maghalikan': Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla reacts to Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie

'Ganoon maghalikan': Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla reacts to Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Celebrities Bela Padilla and Angelica Panganiban are proud best friends to Kim Chiu especially after they watched her film...
Entertainment
fbtw
How ex-couple Ely Buendia, Diane Ventura maintain friendship, work relationship over the years

How ex-couple Ely Buendia, Diane Ventura maintain friendship, work relationship over the years

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Though long separated, former couple Ely Buendia and Diane Ventura have maintained their friendship over the years and have...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose revisits love for acting via &lsquo;SLAY&rsquo;

Julie Anne San Jose revisits love for acting via ‘SLAY’

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Viewers are accustomed watching Julie Anne San Jose perform on a weekend variety show or host a reality talent competition...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marc Leviste opens up on son&rsquo;s visit to Kris Aquino

Marc Leviste opens up on son’s visit to Kris Aquino

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
When i came across the Facebook post of Marc Leviste’s son, Ronin with pictures of him and his girlfriend, Andrea visiting...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Disney debuts &lsquo;Snow White&rsquo; installation in SM Mall of Asia
play

WATCH: Disney debuts ‘Snow White’ installation in SM Mall of Asia

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Families also had the chance to explore the Snow White installation at the Main Mall Atrium of SM Mall of Asia through a guided...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BGYO releases self-titled EP

BGYO releases self-titled EP

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
P-pop group BGYO recently launched a self-titled EP featuring five tracks, including their latest music video “Div...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra to lend voice in Tagalog-dubbed Korean movie 'Picnic'

Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra to lend voice in Tagalog-dubbed Korean movie 'Picnic'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya love team Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra will lend their voices to Korean film "Picnic" dubbed in Tagalog...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards, Julia Barretto to star in Philippine adaptation of Thai blockbuster 'Pee Mak'

Alden Richards, Julia Barretto to star in Philippine adaptation of Thai blockbuster 'Pee Mak'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Alden Richards and Julia Barretto will team up for the first time for the Philippine adaptation of Thai horror comedy romance...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star Magic launches School for the Creative & Performing Arts

Star Magic launches School for the Creative & Performing Arts

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Star Magic recently launched the Star Magic School for the Creative & Performing Arts (SMSCPA), formerly known as Star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with