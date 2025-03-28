'Ang Palagi': TJ Monterde, KZ Tandingan ink new endorsement deal

MANILA, Philippines — Dunkin' recently announced through their social media platforms their newest addition to its "Pasalubong ng Bayan" family: the talented and beloved duo, TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, who together form "The Palagi."

As the brand's new brand ambassadors, the dynamic couple is set to bring their energy, charm, and passion for life to the brand, making every cup of coffee and every donut even sweeter.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Dunkin' family,” said KZ Tandingan. “We’ve always loved Dunkin’, whether it's a quick stop for coffee before a performance or enjoying donuts with friends. It’s such an iconic brand, and we’re thrilled to be able to share these moments with our fans.”

“Dunkin’ is all about making life a little sweeter, and that’s exactly what we want to bring to our fans. We can’t wait to share this journey with Dunkin’ and with everyone who’s been supporting us,” TJ added.

Fans can look forward to exciting collaborations, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive events, as they bring their unique flair to the Dunkin’ experience. Whether it's enjoying a cup of coffee together or sharing a donut, TJ and KZ will bring even more joy to Dunkin’ lovers everywhere.

