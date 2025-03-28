Ice Seguerra calls out NAIA after Liza DiÃ±o lost valuables in baggage; airline responds

Ice Seguerra calls out NAIA after Liza Diño lost valuables in baggage; airline responds

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra called out Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after Ice's partner Liza Diño lost items in her luggage.

In Ice's Facebook account, the singer complained about Liza's situation, saying she lost two items from her box and luggage.

“Hello NAIA 1! Kakarating lang ng asawa ko from the US [United States] via PAL flight,” Ice wrote.

“May nawawala pong dalawang items sa loob ng box at maleta niya. Pwede kaya makausap ‘yung security niyo diyan? Para ma-check ‘yung mga lost items,” Ice added.

Philippine Airlines commented on Ice's post.

“Dear Mr. Seguerra. We understand how important your belongings are, and we appreciate you bringing this to our attention,” PAL commented.

“Rest assured, we take such matters seriously, and our team is here to assist in looking into this.

“We’ve reached out to you via Instagram to gather more details and support you in the investigation. We’ll do our best to help!”

Liza went to the US to visit her daughter Amara Espinosa, Liza's daughter from a previous relationship.

