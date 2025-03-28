How ex-couple Ely Buendia, Diane Ventura maintain friendship, work relationship over the years

Ely Buendia and Diane Ventura grace the premiere night of ‘Eraserheads: Combo on The Run.’ The docu-film, which is helmed by the latter, is extended in cinemas until March 30.

Though long separated, former couple Ely Buendia and Diane Ventura have maintained their friendship over the years and have collaborated on several music projects. They have a son named Eon Drake.

Diane is the director of the now-screening “Eraserheads: Combo on The Run.” The docu-film was originally intended to run in cinemas for a limited release, but due to public demand, it was extended until March 30.

In an exclusive interview with The STAR, the two shared how it was like working together on a project given their past relationship.

“It was very difficult. Just joking,” quipped Dianne.

Kidding aside, she described the Eraserheads frontman as “super cool.” “He’s one of the coolest people I know. I mean we trust each other a lot so I think in that way, very collaborative. He’s always supportive and he knows that I also sort of — I’ve been his manager for a long time so that protective instinct is always there.

“So, I think he knows that it’s also applied to any kind of work also, which is not to say that I wasn’t objective in the filmmaking.”

She made sure that they “upheld their truth, didn’t add anything, subtract anything” in making the documentary. “(We) just presented (it). I’m also very confident about him as a person, as a human being, as an artist so I didn’t think anything could go wrong with him being honest because he’s a good soul.”

Ely added, “I believe in, if there’s something special there, it doesn’t have to be, like, things don’t have to have come to an end.”

For the OPM icon, “You just have to look at it in a different way,” adding, “If you really want something, like in a relationship, for example, you find something that’s really good about that person. I don’t believe na just because you disagree on one thing na parang friendship over relationship…

“You still find something stimulating about that person and you still want to have a different kind of relationship with that person. I don’t think there’s no reason why you shouldn’t.”

Ely with fellow Eraserheads band members (from left) Buddy Zabala, Raimund Marasigan and Marcus Adoro.

Another huge factor is they co-parent their son, Eon.

“We did work on our friendship. At the beginning, of course, it’s difficult to navigate that sort of…But I think it was a conscious decision to really transcend all that noise for the biggest reason, the bigger picture. (And the) biggest reason is Eon,” stated Diane.

Diane is a filmmaker who also appeared in the docu-film. On how she balanced objectivity and the personal parts in the movie, she said, “I think it was difficult that’s why I had to get someone to ask me, like, the questions just so there’s this objectivity.”

But with the band, she reiterated that she ensured to “uphold the truth” of the Eraserheads members’ narrative. “Because I felt their intention to do this in the first place, to allow this to happen. Because they want to reclaim their narrative.”

Echoing what Ely said, she elaborated, “I think it was tiring to have other people sort of dictate… I mean who you are. So I think this is them already kind of taking back what’s theirs, which is their story. So, I cannot not honor that. My role was just to make sure to create an environment where they can open up and also to be able to sort of weave that story, that truth into a cohesive narrative.”

She expressed her earnest gratitude to the fans of Eraserheads for their support. “The positive response and support have been overwhelming and humbling. I’m filled with so much gratitude. I hope more people get to see the film. I hope it does for them what it did for me. This is not just a music story; it’s our story. This is for all of us.”

“Eraserheads: Combo on The Run” delves into the journey of the band from the time they embarked on their music career, their falling out and their comeback in the music scene. It is presented by DVent Pictures and WEU, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Eraserheads is set to mount a concert, “ERASERHEADS: ELECTRIC FUN MUSIC FESTIVAL,” at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City on May 31.

Eraserheads members, namely Ely, bassist Buddy Zabala, drummer Raymund Marasigan and lead guitarist Marcus Adoro made a surprise performance after a sold-out screening at a Gateway Mall recently. They staged their hits Superproxy, Combo on the Run, Alapaap, Spoliarium, Pare Ko, and Magasin.